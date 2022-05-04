Dodgers, MLB Unveil Stacked Lineup of All-Star Week Festivities in L.A.

The Dodgers and MLB on Tuesday announced the All-Star Week events, which will kick off on Friday, July 15 in L.A.

For the first time since 1980, this summer’s MLB All-Star Game will be played at Dodgers Stadium.

During a news conference on Tuesday at the stadium’s center-field plaza, the team and Major League Baseball unveiled its list of scheduled events that will take place throughout the Southland leading up to the game on Tuesday, July 19.

The All-Star week festivities will kick off on Friday, July 15 with an “All-Star Oceanfront” beach event at the Santa Monica Pier and Beach that will feature youth baseball and softball activities on the beach and next to the pier. The free event, which runs through Sunday, July 17, will also offer a daily yoga class. On the pier deck, fans will be able to shop for official merchandise and play carnival games.

From Saturday, July 16, to Tuesday, July 19, “MLB Live” will be hosted downtown at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the L.A. Live campus. The event will feature “Play Ball Park,” which organizers called the world’s biggest baseball and softball festival, along with various interactive games, exhibits, and autograph stations. There will also be an “MLB All-Star Block Party” throughout the week and a red carpet event introducing the All-Star teams on Tuesday.

On Sunday, July 17, the league will host the 2022 MLB draft on Xbox Plaza outside the Microsoft Theater.

Over at Dodger Stadium, festivities will begin on Friday, July 15, with the All-American Game, the Los Angeles Times reports. Former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier will be one of the coaches.

The annual All-Star Futures Game featuring baseball’s top prospects will be followed by the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday, July 16. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 18.

Dodger Stadium was supposed to host the game in 2020 before being canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Last year’s game was played in Denver.

“It’s been a long road,” MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak said at Tuesday’s conference. “We were hoping to be here two years ago, but I think the wait will be worth it because we’ve put a lot of extra time into the event.”

The Dodgers first hosted the All-Star Game in 1959 when they played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after moving to the West Coast from Brooklyn, the Associated Press reports. Dodger Stadium itself didn’t open until 1962.

