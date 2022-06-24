Disney Promises to Cover Travel for Employee Abortion Care

The Supreme Court and Congress have failed, so Disney and other companies are attempting to do what they can

With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Friday, ending women’s federal right to abortion, Disney Co. is among several companies saying it will help employees pay for travel and other abortion-related expenses.

“We have communicated directly with our employees today that we recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney said in an email to LAMag Friday.

“Disney employees who may be unable to access care in one location have affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location. This travel benefit covers including family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions).”

Because the court’s ruling has thrown the decision on abortion back to the states, that right has been effectively eliminated across huge swaths of the U.S. unless Congress takes federal action.

Legislators in 13 states have passed so-called “trigger laws,” meaning that abortion will almost immediately be banned with Roe no longer in effect, CNN reports. In some cases, the law requires an official such as an attorney general to certify that Roe has been struck down before the law can take effect

Netflix and Paramount were also quick to assure their workers that the companies would assist with the costs related to reproductive care if it becomes illegal where they live, according to Variety.

“Netflix offers a travel reimbursement coverage for full-time U.S. employees and their dependents who need to travel for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, or abortion – through our U.S. health plans,” a Netflix rep told the trade. “This is a $10,000 lifetime allowance per employee and/or their dependents per service.”

A considerable number of companies already announced their intention to help employees seek abortion care in May, after a leaked Supreme Court decision revealed that it was poised to kill Roe. These include United Talent Agency, Amazon, Citigroup, Apple, Yelp, Lyft, Uber, and Levi Strauss & Co.

