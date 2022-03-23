Disney Finally Invites ‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler to the Oscars

It took a lot of angry fans but the Mouse House is bringing the lead actress of its Best Picture nominee to the Academy Awards

Rachel Zegler got a last-minute invitation to be a presenter at the at the Academy Awards on Tuesday. Fortunately for Zegler, much of the movie-watching universe had spent Monday reminding Disney that it had neglected to invite the Golden Globe-winning star of its own Best Picture-nominated West Side Story to the big show in the first place.

There was considerable internet backlash after Zegler, who plays Maria in Steven Spielberg’s septuple-Oscar-nominated remake of the classic, responded to an Instagram fan who asked what she was wearing to the March 27 gala, “i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel”

Perhaps not realizing that her revelation had, in fact, been kind of a big deal, Zegler then explained that she didn’t understand it herself: “idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) i will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage—i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie”

Fortunately, Zegler had only to wait a day on this miracle, as compared to other recent Mouse House snafus.

Which trophy Zegler will be presenting is still unknown. We only hope it won’t be one of the eight Oscars that someone decided to cut from Sunday’s live broadcast on ABC, which is owned by Disney, and which has been accused by members of the Academy of ordering the cuts.

All that’s known so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is that “the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited the up-and-comer to be a presenter at the ceremony,” and that Zegler’s schedule is being rearranged so that she can fly to L.A. from London, where she’s been shooting Disney’s live-action version of Snow White.

Maybe they were saving the princess treatment for next year.

