Richard Blum, husband of United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, died Sunday after battling cancer. He was 86.

In a statement, Feinstein said that Blum was her “partner and best friend for more than 40 years.”

“He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges,” Feinstein said. “I am going to miss him terribly.”

Blum was an investment banker who founded Blum Capital Partners. But he was also a close friend of the Dalai Lama’s, and he created the American Himalayan Foundation, which Feinstein said was “one of his proudest achievements.”

“He was the type of man who really replaced his divot in life, who left things better than he found them,” Feinstein said. “His enormous generosity is an inspiration for many of us.”

Feinstein has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 1992.

