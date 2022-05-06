Depp Trial: Flacks for Johnny and Amber Get Nasty Outside Court

Johnny Depp’s reps say Amber Heard gave ”the performance of her life” on the stand, and her people return fire

Court was not in session Friday for Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, so spokespeople for the dueling former spouses decided to take their brawling out of Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse as the legal saga reached the end of its first month.

Regarding Heard’s emotional testimony on Thursday, in which she tearfully told the court that Depp had slapped and kicked her on a private plane in front of other people because he was jealous of her The Adderall Diaries costar, James Franco, a Depp mouthpiece told Page Six, “As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination.”

Heard also testified on Thursday that during what her attorney called “the Boston Plane Incident,” Depp kept berating her about any “kissing scenes” she filmed with Franco for the movie and asking “about my body and if I like [filming intimate scenes with Franco] and if I was wet.”

The Depp flack alleged that Heard’s accounts of the marriage “continued to grow new and convenient details,” while Depp’s “recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth—the truth—is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.”

Heard, however, got herself a new PR outfit last week after finding herself in some rather withering headlines under the previous group, and the new folks are apparently busting their humps and earning their keep.

“As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor,” a Heard rep told the column.

“They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the domestic violence restraining order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.”

The Heard advisor added, “One of Ms. Heard’s disappointments is Mr. Depp’s inability to distinguish fact from fiction—a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team. That same team is so panicked, they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced.”

Taking the game into overtime, and perhaps the billable hours, the rep summed-up to Page Six: “Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”

Team Johnny was unimpressed, inviting their counterparts to bring it on when court resumes on May 16, and when Depp’s attorneys begin their cross-examination of Heard. They’re already predicting it’ll be the “most telling and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

