Depp Trial Beyond: Amber Says Johnny Lied and She’s Still in ‘Aquaman 2’

”To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word,” Heard said, while her rep insists she’s still in that D.C. movie you don’t care about

NBC’s Today ran the first part of its post-verdict tete-a-tete between Amber Heard and Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, with Heard contending that—despite a jury’s decision in the dueling defamation cases between herself and ex-husband Johnny Depp—she never lied, but he did.

Heard maintained that she was telling the truth throughout the lengthy legal drama: “To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony.”

Although Depp has insisted again and again that he never hit Heard, when Guthrie asked, “Is that a lie?” Heard replied with a flat-out, “Yes, it is.”

She repeated statements by her lawyer, Elaine Bredefot, that the case was contaminated by social media. “I think the vast majority of this trial was played on on social media,” Heard said. “I think this trial is a result of that gone amok. And the jury’s not immune to that . Even the most well-intentioned juror [is influenced]. It would have been impossible to avoid this.”

Heard also recalled the moment in the courtroom when she realized the crowd was not on her side, saying, “After three and a half weeks, I finally testified, took the stand to a roomful of Captain Jack Sparrow fans—who were vocal, energized…”

Ultimately, the the case is “not only about a First Amendment right to speak… not the freedom to speak,” said Heard. “And to speak truth to power.”

Heard then found herself running another apology lap when Guthrie said, “When I ask lawyers why he won, they said, ‘Because she never took responsibility for anything she did in the relationship.'”

“I did act and say horrible and regrettable ways throughout the relationship,” Heard replied. “I behaved in horrible ways almost unrecognizable to myself. I have so much regret.”

They never should have been together, Heard added. “We were awful to each other. You know, I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. But at least I always told the truth.”

Meanwhile, for anyone still interested in Aquaman 2, Heard’s rep insists that Tuesday’s widely publicized chatter that Heard has been cut from that watery tomb of a picture once and for all is untrue, telling People, “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one—inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

