Depp Trial: Johnny Controlled Amber’s Outfits, Belittled Her ‘Whore’ Roles

Wednesday’s episode in the ongoing legal saga of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, featured an appearance on the stand by Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez.

Henriquez testified to what she described as Depp’s encroaching control over Heard, starting with her wardrobe.

“It started with light jokes,” she said, according to the New York Post. “Then it intensified. Eventually they had the same stylist, and he was essentially controlling what she wore to events.”

Gradually, Heard began to look “more and more conservative,” Henriquez testified.

Depp also controlled Heard’s phone, Henriquez said per the Post. According to Henriquez, Heard was not allowed to have a password on her phone. On the occasion that she did use one, it had to be something easy that Depp could remember.

Henriquez broke down the exact ways she claims different substances affected Depp. With drugs, the result was “paranoid delusional rants about things that didn’t make sense.” With weed, he was “more like what you’d expect, all happy on the couch.” And when he drank, “he would just get angry… and say horrible, horrible things… sometimes to me; usually to Amber.”

Examples of his alcohol-fueled verbal abuse, Whitney said, were “fucking cunt,” “used-up trash bag,” and “slimy whore.”

This served as a lead-up to Henriquez’ version of the “Johnny rearranged Amber’s closet” fight, during which Depp allegedly hit Henriquez in the back, and then Heard retaliated against Depp, punching him in the face. As Heard said during yesterday’s testimony, “I hit him in defense of my sister.”

The sisters locked themselves in a bedroom and listened to the aftermath, with Depp smashing things and cursing.

Depp then went upstairs and threw down all the racks of clothing in Heard’s closet area, which Heard and Henriquez discovered the next morning, along with art torn off the walls.

Henriquez wasn’t the only witness that found Depp controlling.

Later in the day, Kristina Sexton, Heard’s acting coach from 2010-2017, testified that Depp “seemed to get darker” over the time that she knew him. In particular, he began voicing objections to Heard’s acting parts.

If Depp was around during one of Sexton’s coaching sessions at Heard’s apartment or one of Depp’s properties, he would say things like, “My woman isn’t playing that kind of role.”

That sort of talk escalated, Sexton said, from Depp saying, “That’s a shitty role, why would you do that?” As time went on, he made his opinion known by calling roles a “whore part” or a “trash part.”

