Dems Face Midterm Nightmare as One Million Voters Switch to GOP

Voters across 43 states have ditched Dems for Republicans, with many saying they’re moving away from the left, not embracing the right

As the dark shadow of the Roe v. Wade decision descends across the U.S., the Democratic Party faces yet another gut-punch just four months before the midterm elections.

A dramatic political shift is taking place, as hundreds of thousands of suburban swing voters who drove Democratic strides in recent years are now becoming Republicans, according to the Associated Press.

In the past year alone, more than one million voters across 43 states have gone GOP, according to data analyzed by the AP. The data reflected a monumental shift in the way the country has been voting since President Joe Biden took over the White House after defeating Donald Trump.

The most prominent site of the shift in party choice seems to be coming from the suburbs—the regions that previously ushered Trump’s Republican Party out of the Executive Branch. Voters in the suburbs now seem to be swinging back to the right, with a substantial number of voters aligning themselves with the Republicans across suburban counties from Denver to Atlanta and Pittsburgh to Cleveland. Even some of the counties across medium-sized cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Augusta, Georgia seem to be moving toward the GOP.

Ben Smith, who lives just north of Denver, Colorado in suburban Larimer County, told the AP that he “reluctantly” registered as a Republican earlier this year after becoming concerned about the Democratic Party’s support for mandatory COVID vaccines, its failure to address violent crime, as well as its focus on racial injustice.

“It’s more so a rejection of the left than embracing the right,” said Smith, a 37-year-old professional counselor who first left the Dems five or six years ago, when registering as a libertarian.

Though party switching is not uncommon within the states, the data looked at by AP represents a significant and definite reversal from when Trump was in office, when Democrats witnessed an edge in the number of party switchers across the country.

Once again, the last year showed dramatic change, as roughly two-thirds of the total 1.7 million voters who changed their party affiliation had shifted to the Republican Party. By comparison, only 630,000 became Democrats.

