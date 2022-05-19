Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged in Attempted Murder of Some Other Guy

L.A. District Attorney George Gascón says he’s charging Dave Chappelle’s alleged assailant with a felony after all, for a different crime

The man who allegedly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release Thursday that the new charges against Isaiah Lee, 23, stem from a December 2 incident in which he allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment.

“As a result of media reports about the Chappelle case,” Gascón stated, “the victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police.”

Lee allegedly tackled Chappelle while he was performing in the “Netflix Is A Joke” comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3. Although cops say Lee had a replica pistol that housed a folding blade when he sacked the funnyman, Gascón declined to file charges, saying through a rep, “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.”

The D.A.’s office does not prosecute misdemeanors within the City of Los Angeles and Lee’s alleged armed antics don’t rise to the level of a felony because the pretend-handgun-real-knife gadget he’s accused of bringing inside the iconic venue was in his bag, apparently.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” the Gascón statement says. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Lee pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Gascón’s office said, and the case remains under investigation. Gascón’s office also informs the public that the accused attempted murderer “is scheduled to return on June 2.”

