Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged in Attempted Murder of Some Other Guy

L.A. District Attorney George Gasc贸n says he鈥檚 charging Dave Chappelle鈥檚 alleged assailant with a felony after all, for a different crime

The man who allegedly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gasc贸n said in a press release Thursday that the new charges against Isaiah Lee, 23, stem from a December 2 incident in which he allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment.

鈥淎s a result of media reports about the Chappelle case,鈥 Gasc贸n stated, 鈥渢he victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police.鈥

Lee allegedly tackled Chappelle while he was performing in the 鈥淣etflix Is A Joke鈥 comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3. Although cops say Lee had a replica pistol that housed a folding blade when he sacked the funnyman, Gasc贸n declined to file charges, saying through a rep, 鈥淎fter reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.鈥

The D.A.鈥檚 office does not prosecute misdemeanors within the City of Los Angeles and Lee鈥檚 alleged armed antics don鈥檛 rise to the level of a felony because the pretend-handgun-real-knife gadget he鈥檚 accused of bringing inside the iconic venue was in his bag, apparently.

鈥淭he publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,鈥 the Gasc贸n statement says. 鈥淭he incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney鈥檚 Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.鈥

Lee pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Gasc贸n鈥檚 office said, and the case remains under investigation. Gasc贸n鈥檚 office also informs the public that the accused attempted murderer 鈥渋s scheduled to return on June 2.鈥

