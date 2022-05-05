Darth Vader and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Raise Hope on May the 4th

Darth Vader is back, the Grand Inquisitor goes live-action and, God help us, this one might even work

Just in time for May the 4th, Disney+ has released a new official trailer for its upcoming six-part miniseries, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Set in the year 9BBY—nine years Before the Battle of Yavin, which is Geek for nine years before the end of the first Star Wars film, A New Hope, which is, of course, Episode IV—the hotly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi finds our middle-aged Jedi (Ewan McGregor) secretly watching over a 10-year-old Luke Skywalker on his adopted home planet of Tatooine while agents of the Galactic Empire hunt Kenobi down. Or maybe they’re hunting Luke, too? But Luke’s existence is supposed to be unknown to the bad guys at this point… But if that’s so, why would Obi-Wan go there, where he’s bound to be tracked? Come to think of it, how did the Emperor know about Luke in The Empire Strikes Back?

Anyway, the show is hotly-anticipated. And, for many Star Wars aficionados, the questions it raises aren’t nearly as worrying as some of the riddles brought forth by Disney+’s previous Star Wars spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett—for instance, how Fett managed to age about 25 years and gain 30 pounds in the five years since he fell into the Pit of Sarlacc at the start of Return of the Jedi.

In other words, Obi-Wan Kenobi may be our last hope.

So… The three bad guys in black in front of that shuttle-looking craft are Inquisitors, and the one leading their dramatic three-point formation is the Grand Inquisitor, first seen in 2014’s animated Star Wars: Rebels, played here by Rupert Friend in the character’s first live-action appearance. A few seconds later we get a glimpse of the G.I.’s telltale double-bladed, spinning lightsaber strapped to his back, or it could belong to one of the other Inquisitors—but don’t worry about that: it’s stupid.

Regarding the Grand’s appearance, Den of Nerds on YouTube says, “I think he looks way better”—than he did in the first trailer, we assume— “less jarring and more acceptable.”

However, he adds, “It’s still not perfect, it still doesn’t look the way I want it to.”

Beyond the Trailer helpfully informs her 942K followers that the guy on the Grand Inquisitor’s left is Fifth Brother, played by Sung Kang, and that the woman to G.I.’s right is Moses Ingram as Third Sister, a.k.a. Inquisitor Reva (who, Beyond the Trailer notes, outranks Fifth Brother, though she does not elaborate on the pecking order to say what role, if any, gender plays in this hierarchy).

She adds that fans really are hoping to see a character of color get a great story arc because “people still are upset about how things went down with Finn, and rightfully so.”

Finn, John Boyega’s character in the sequel trilogy, became one of many in that baffling series who survived the first installment but whose reason for existing did not.

Next in the trailer, we hear Obi-Wan say, “They’re coming. We must stay hidden or we won’t survive.” But to whom is he speaking?

“I think it’s another Jedi,” Star Wars Explained theorizes.

EckhartsLadder counters that the voiceover itself is “a bit of audio trickery” and that Obi-Wan is at first speaking to “perhaps another Jedi survivor, another Republic loyalist,” but is then conversing with Luke’s Uncle Owen—who less-dedicated students of this galaxy may remember as a smoking ribcage-and-skull combo from the original.

But Star Wars Explained is optimistic about the guy, saying, “The comics and the books have done a great job at showing Owen as much more than just the gruff story obstacle he was for Luke in A New Hope.”

We then see a mugshot of Kenobi. That gibberish beneath McGregor’s face is the “Galactic Basic Standard” writing system of Aurebesh, which Star Wars Explained translates as, “Wanted, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Offenses: High Treason. Bounty Upon Capture.”

Jumping ahead, Den of Nerds identifies the two-handed shooter with a glowing green thing on his face, walking across what seems to be a rooftop, as 4-LOM. You will no doubt recall that 4-LOM was briefly glimpsed aboard a Star Destroyer with the other bounty hunters in Empire, and that he is often confused with fellow bounty hunter, Zuckuss, over an action figure card mixup at Kenner in 1980.

“It may not be, but I’m guessing it probably is,” confirms EckhartsLadder.

Around this point, you might miss a shot of a little droid sitting in someone’s hand. Whatever that thing is, the fandom is saying it’s pegged to be the next Baby Yoda. Den of Nerds reports that it belongs to Princess Leia.

Finally, we start to see Vader being put together, or at least one segment of his arm being attached to the other. We then see the Sith Lord’s control panel being fitted into place—that thing that looks like an old Sony tape recorder with Christmas lights—but that’s all. So who knows how much of Hayden Christensen reprising his role we’ll actually get.

“I think we are going to see Hayden in the suit but without the helmet,” Star Wars Explained asserts. “That’ll be sick.”

Mike Zeroh, meanwhile, predicts, “This time around, they’re actually going to show us Vader in great detail, without his mask on, inside of the bacta tank, being pulled out by these bio-mechanical medical droids, and they’re gonna pull him out and they’re gonna set him into the suit.”

We have no idea where Mike Zeroh got that from, though it sounds awesome, which—given some of the recent history of the Star Wars universe—could spell disaster.

Overall, Zeroh adds, “Some fans out there wouldn’t really go as far to call it a full-length trailer. It’s more of a second teaser because of how short it is… Some people are saying that there’s a lot of recycled footage in there, and I will agree.”

Zeroh’s sources are also reporting that Kenobi is actually planned as a trilogy of mini-series spread across three seasons, with Agents of Shield actress Chloe Bennet replacing Rosario Dawson as a younger version of former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian, while Dawson is supposedly already set to play Ahsoka in her own upcoming miniseries, cleverly titled Ahsoka.

And if anyone at Disney or LucasFilm denies that there are two more mini-seasons of Obi coming, Zeroh points to the fact that Ewan McGregory spent years lying that he wasn’t working on this project at all.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premiers on May 27.

