Daily Brief: Joan Didion Dies At 87, Kim Potter Found Guilty

» Famed Writer Joan Didion Has Died at 87 The American essayist, journalist, and novelist, known for her book Play It as It Lays and A Book of Common Prayer died on Thursday at her home in New York from Parkinson’s disease, according to Knopf publicist Paul Bogaards. [NPR]

» Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s Death The former Minnesota police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser during a traffic stop in April was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright. [Los Angeles Times]

» Another Woman Accuses Actor Chris Noth of Sexual Abuse and Intimidation During a virtual news conference Thursday with attorney Gloria Allred, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile, said that she and Noth were acquaintances at Da Marino Ristorante Italiano in New York, and she alleged that he abused her at her apartment after he drove her home in early 2002. [Los Angeles Times]

» Here are California’s New Traffic Safety Laws Set to Go Into Effect on Jan. 1 The new traffic rules cover a wide range of issues ranging from illegal sideshows to safety equipment for equestrian riders. [KTLA]

» Gambling Addiction Has Risen Nationwide Amid COVID Pandemic A recent survey from the National Council on Problem Gambling revealed that the risk for gambling addiction has doubled since 2018. [Los Angeles Times]

» Lakers Plan Special Sendoff to Commemorate Iconic Staples Center Name The Lakers will play their final game at the Staples Center on Dec. 23 before it is officially renamed Cryto.com Arena on Christmas Day

» ‘Staggeringly Fast’: COVID Cases Growing Rapidly in Los Angeles In its latest data, L.A. County reported more than 6,500 new COVID infections, more than double the number from Tuesday



» Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Magic In his short life, the visionary revolutionized design; since his untimely death in November, the extent of the his impact on the culture is coming into view

The Art of the Meal: Lulu’s Food is Hammer Museum’s New Treasure

The hottest thing to see at the Hammer these days isn’t in the galleries; it’s in the restaurant space. Farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters has finally opened Lulu, her first-ever Los Angeles eatery, in the museum.

“Lulu will fully engage the senses of everyone who comes to experience this beautiful intersection of art, food, and learning,” Waters gushes. “A dining experience at Lulu is about opening up the senses and experiencing life.”

