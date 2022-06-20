Daily Brief: World Swimming Bans Trans Athletes, Gas Prices Fall in L.A. County

Also, Paul Haggis, the Oscar-winning writer-director behind ’Crash,’ was arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges

» World Swimming Bans Transgender Athletes from Women’s Events FINA The world governing swimming body, has announced that it will be banning transgender women from competing in women’s events, effective Monday. “If you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” a spokesperson for FINA said. [Politico]

» Gas Prices in Los Angeles, Orange Counties Drop for 6th Time in 7 Days Despite popular belief, gas prices within Los Angeles and Orange county have dropped for the sixth time in the past seven days. The overall average price of gas has fallen eight-tenths of a cent to $6.422. [ABC 7]

» Paul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault Charges The Oscar-winning writer-director behind ‘Crash’ was detained on Sunday in the southern Italian town of Ostuni on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» California Bill Seeks to Reduce Single-Use Plastic Products by 25 percent The ambitious proposal would reduce single-use plastic production for products such as shampoo bottles by 25 percent starting in 2030. [KTLA]

» Al Pacino Wants to See Timothée Chalamet Take Over His Role in a Heat Sequel When asked who could play Lt. Hanna in a possible second installment of the classic film ‘Heat,’ Pacino cast his vote for Chalamet. “I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. Great looks,” he said. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Being James Ellroy

Podcasting has reached such a state of saturation now that even those who’ve never heard a podcast before are starting their own. Which, in the case of fans of any of the 25 books by 74-year-old author James Ellroy, happens to be an unexpected blessing. For James Ellroy’s Hollywood Death Trip, a new five-part series for Audible Originals artfully produced by podcast studio Audio Up, the author lends his voice to a reimagining of some of his long-form magazine articles into lush theater of the mind that conjures L.A.’s noir heyday.

Fittingly, the series begins with the story of the 1958 unsolved murder of then-ten-year-old Ellroy’s mother, Jean, strangled and dumped near a high school following a night out in El Monte, an event that sparked his obsession with unsolved murders like the Black Dahlia case, the subject of his 1987 breakout novel.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.