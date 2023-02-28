Daily Brief: Winter Weather Returns to L.A.; Councilman’s Covert Bathroom Meeting Heard at Trial

Also, Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday ending Disney’s self-governance of its special tax district and instead requires it to operate under state regulations

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Fentanyl With Potential To Kill Millions Seized By Border Patrol In Orange County Authorities in Orange County seized more than 230 pounds of fentanyl, believed to be enough to kill 50 million people. According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, the San Diego sector and local law enforcement teamed up to seize 232 pounds of fentanyl believed to be worth $3 million. Ortiz said three people were arrested following the fentanyl bust. [Fox]

» Governor Newsom Vows To Change Law Blocking New Housing California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he’ll work to reform a landmark state environmental law that he says has been weaponized by wealthy homeowners to block badly-needed housing for students at the University of California, Berkeley. Newsom’s comments over the weekend followed a state appeals court ruling that found the University of California “failed to assess potential noise impacts from loud student parties in residential neighborhoods near the campus” as required by the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, when it planned new housing near the university. [AP]

» Daughter Of L.A. Police Union Boss Involved In Shooting Of Pellet-gun-wielding Woman Jacqueline McBride and two other Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a woman wielding a replica revolver in Silver Lake last week. The officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division responded to a call at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday that a woman in a trench coat was pointing a gun at passersby in the area around Silver Lake Boulevard and Temple Street. Police said the woman ignored commands to drop the weapon and instead pointed it at the officers, who fired in response. But after the shooting, they saw she was holding a pellet gun that looked like a revolver, with a black barrel and brownish grip, according to the LAPD. [L.A. Times]

» ACLU Wants L.A. County Fined Over Conditions At Jail System’s Booking Center The American Civil Liberties Union demanded Monday that a federal judge hold Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Robert Luna in contempt of court for “failures to comply” with court orders to address “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center. In a filing in federal court in Los Angeles, ACLU attorneys alleged that mentally ill detainees were shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors. [CBS]

» Tom Sizemore Remains in Coma With “No Further Hope” Tom Sizemore’s family will make an end-of-life decision for the actor after he suffered a brain aneurysm from a stroke on Feb. 19. The Saving Private Ryan actor has been in critical condition and in a coma in the intensive care unit of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank since his hospitalization. But in a statement, Sizemore’s rep, Charles Lago, confirmed that there is no longer a chance for his recovery. [THR]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Round 2: Winter Weather Returns to L.A. After Record-Setting Storm Just as things were starting to dry out, a storm watch was announced for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening

