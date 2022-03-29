Daily Brief: Will Smith Apologies, Disney Vows to Help Repeal ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Also, more than 30 stolen luxury vehicles worth $2.3 million was found stashed in a Van Nuys backyard, authorities say

» Will Smith Apologies for Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong’ “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Will Smith said in an online post. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally.” [Deadline]

» Disney Says Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill ’Should Never Have Passed’ and Pledges to Help Repeal Law “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” Walt Disney Co. said in a statement. [Variety]

» Two People and Dog Rescued from L.A. River During Rain Storm Fire crews rescued a 35-year-old woman and her dog from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River on Monday afternoon in the Studio City area, as well as a man who jumped in the water to save the dog. [KTLA]

» Stolen Luxury Cars Worth $2.3 Million Found in Van Nuys Backyard More than 30 stolen luxury vehicles, including Aston Martins, Bentleys, BMWs, Porsches, and Jaguars—which had been “fraudulently purchased” from dealerships in Southern California—were being stashed in a Van Nuys backyard, according to California Highway Patrol investigators. [Los Angeles Times]

» Black Tesla Employees Describe a Culture of Racism at the Pioneering Automaker In interviews with the Los Angeles Times, three Black former employees described a pattern of rampant racism and harassment at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory. [Los Angeles Times]

Anne Rice’s Son Reacts to ‘In Memoriam’ Oscars Snub

The “In Memoriam” segment of the Academy Awards is supposed to pay tribute to members of the film community who died over the past year. While this year’s presentation included such luminaries as Sidney Poitier, Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovitch, Betty White, Ivan Reitman and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died from an accidental shooting on the set of Rust, it did not include The Vampire Chronicles author, Anne Rice.

Although Rice’s work is the basis for major movies like Interview with the Vampire and The Queen of the Damned, which was Aaliyah’s last starring role, the author was notably absent from the memorial—along with Bob Saget, Norm McDonald, and Ed Asner.

Rice’s son, Chris Rice, who’s an author himself, took to Twitter to list his mother’s accomplishments not just as a writer, but as a writer who found success in Hollywood.

