Daily Brief: Will Betty Willis’s Murderer Ever Be Prosecuted?; California Power Grid Tested By Heat Wave

Also, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that legalizes the possession of strips that screen drinks for “date rape” drugs.

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» ‘Step Up and Lead’: California Lawmakers Approve 2 Bills Aimed At Social Media Content The first measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide details on how and when they remove it. The second bill would require companies that provide online services attractive to children to follow age-appropriate design code principles aimed at keeping children safe online. [KTLA]

» Strips To Test Drinks For ‘Date Rape’ Drugs Are Finally Legal In California On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that legalizes the possession of drug-testing kits that detect traces of fentanyl in pills as well as strips that screen drinks for “date rape” drugs like ketamine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid. Until now, the potentially life-saving devices would have been considered “illegal drug paraphernalia” in California. [Mercury News]

» Will California Become A Refuge For Transgender Health Care? “We don’t treat kids like that here,” is what doctors told Kathie Moehlig when her 11-year-old son decided to transition in 2012. So, she started TransFamily Support Services, a nonprofit that offers a multitude of services to hundreds of families of transgender individuals across the country. Now, Moehlig is lobbying a California bill that would protect patients who travel to the Golden State for gender-affirming care. [CalMatters]

» Michelin Guide Adds 18 New Los Angeles-area Restaurants To Its California List Some new L.A. favorites— from the idiosyncratic sandwich-shop on Sunset, All Day Baby, to the New American cuisine of Downtown’s Girl & the Goat— have received a “notable” designation on the Michelin Guide’s California listings. While this does not denote a coveted star-tiered Michelin rating, some of these 18 spots are likely to be included in the Michelin Guide’s annual fall announcement. [LA Times]

» Venice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix’s White Noise and a Message From Volodymyr Zelensky The 79th Venice Film Festival began with with the world premiere of White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don Delillo’s “unfilmable” 1985 novel starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. But before Baumbach’s latest film made its world premiere, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned video cameo, in which he pleaded that the global community “not turn your back on Ukraine” before listing names of civilians killed in the war. [THR]

» California OKs Bill To Protect Workers Who Use Pot At Home Good news for the 6-o’clock stoners: California may no longer allow companies to drug-test employees for marijuana. The tests in question are those that detect if someone has used marijuana in recent days, not if they are currently high. Gov. Newsom has until the end of September to decide whether to sign it into law. If he allows it, the bill would take effect in January 2024. [KCRA]

» Fran Was California’s Most-photographed Whale. Could Her Death Have Been Prevented? One of the most beloved frequenters of Monterey Bay, a 50-foot humpback whale named Fran, has died due to a back injury sustained by a collision with a ship. Californians have documented hundreds of photos of the gentle ocean giant since her birth in 2005. Fran is the fifth whale to be killed by a ship in the Monterey Bay this year. [Paradise Post]

________________________________________________________________________

ONE MORE THING FDA Approves COVID Boosters Targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron Variants The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in a Wednesday virtual press conference that the public health agency has authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the strain covered by the original vaccines. “These formulations of the vaccines are authorized for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf. He specified that the updated Moderna booster is available for individuals 18 years and older, while Pfizer’s is approved for individuals 12 years and older. [FULL STORY]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.