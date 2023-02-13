Daily Brief: Wi Spa Indecent Exposure Case Goes Forward; Cold Weather Alert For L.A. County

Also, the wife of Orange County lawyer Elliot Blair says Mexican cops tried to shake him down before he was found dead at a Rosarito Beach resort

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. [CNS]

» Tens Of Thousands Demonstrate In Downtown L.A. Against Iranian Government Thousands of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, calling for regime change in Iran and rallying in solidarity with the country’s female-led protest movement. Protesters chanted, “Zan, Zindagi, Azadi,” or “Woman, life, freedom”—words that have become a rallying cry since the death of Mahsa Amini in September sparked an enduring protest movement. Amini, 22, died in detention after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly not wearing her headscarf correctly. [L.A. Times]

» Phoenix Shut By Leak In Fuel Lines From Los Angeles to Vegas A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down while the Houston-based pipeline operator worked to resolve the issue. [AP]

» Los Angeles International Airport Collision Between Plane And Bus Leaves At Least 5 injured A collision between a passenger bus and a commercial plane on the LAX tarmac late Friday night left several people injured, officials said. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 10 p.m., where they found at least five people injured as a result of the crash. Authorities said the crash happened at a slow rate of speed as the jet—an empty American Airlines A321 jet—was being towed away from a gate. [Fox]

» Rihanna Is Officially Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Performance A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the singer is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had social media talking. During her hits-filled set, the singer cradled her midsection several times, leading to widespread speculation on social media that she was pregnant with her second child with her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky. [Variety]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Wi Spa Indecent Exposure Case Can Go Forward, Judge Rules Two of three female witnesses testified at a pre-trial hearing that transgender defendant Darren Merager’s exposed penis was erect in the facility’s women-only section