Daily Brief: Why Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León Won’t Resign

» Northern Californians Rest Easier After Serial Killer Suspect Arrest Dressed in black, with a mask around his neck, Wesley Brownlee “was out hunting” for another possible victim, according to Stockton’s police chief, when he was arrested while driving around the city around 2 a.m. Saturday. Brownlee is suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California that spanned a period of three months; five of the shootings, which began in July, occurred in Stockton. Mayor Kevin Lincoln credited residents of the city who collectively called in hundreds of tips to investigators that eventually led to the arrest of the 43-year-old suspect. [AP]

» Surfers Warned To Keep Out of Water Due To High Bacteria Levels

As of Sunday, the beaches impacted by dangerous bacteria levels include Redondo Beach, Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, and the Santa Monica Pier. The water will be tested again before the warnings are lifted, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health [CBS]

» L.A. Seniors Living In Poverty Struggle Without Retirement Savings Adults ages 65 and older are the only age group in the country that saw an uptick in their poverty rate last year, from 9.5% in 2020 to 10.7% in 2021. In L.A. County, about 14,896 adults 55 years and older experienced homelessness in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Homelessness among older adults in the county has gone up by 20% since 2017. [LA Times]

» Orange County Bus Service To Stop As Worker Strike Looms After negotiations between the union representing bus maintenance workers and the Orange County Transportation Authority fell through Sunday and bus service throughout Orange County was expected to stop at midnight. The union said it’s looking for a new deal that would address “key health and welfare issues.” Their previous agreement with OCTA, which covered 150 mechanics, machinists, and service workers, expired on Sept. 30. Negotiations for a new agreement started on May 25 with 25 bargaining sessions taking place through the summer.[Fox11]

» Bakery Creates 6-Foot Replica of Star Wars Hero Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan. spent just about a month constructing a life-sized replica of the iconic Han Solo carbonite slab made entirely of bread— that’s flour, water and sugar. The Star Wars-themed sculpture went on display outside their Benicia, California shop, One House Bakery, next to an arrangement of seasonal gourds and a chalkboard that read, “Our hero Pan Solo has been trapped in Levainite by the evil Java the Hut.” [NY Times]

The Orange County Museum of Art’s A-List Move The vision for this institution is ‘looking back to look forward,’ ” proclaims Heidi Zuckerman, director and CEO of the Orange County Museum of Art. But there’s nothing remotely old-fashioned about OCMA’s brand-new digs, which opened to the public October 8 at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Designed by Pritzker Award-winning architect Thom Mayne of the influential Culver City-based firm, Morphosis, and timed to coincide with OCMA’s 60th birthday, the museum’s long-awaited metamorphosis brings it a giant step closer to its ambition of becoming an A-list art-world player. With its gleaming white terra-cotta-tile facade, dramatic curves, and towering windows, the new addition to the campus reflects the provocative sculptural forms that have become the architect’s signature. “Thom made a joke, ‘Why have any vertical or horizontal elements if everything can be at a diagonal?’ ” Zuckerman recalls with a laugh. The museum’s sprawling 53,000-square-foot new space is double the size of its old quarters, long located at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. (In 2018, after breaking ground on its ambitious new project, the museum moved to a temporary site in Santa Ana.) [FULL STORY]

