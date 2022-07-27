Daily Brief: Why Gas Is So Much More Expensive In California

Also, Rage Rooms, where patrons pay to destroy stuff, might be a danger to more than just inanimate objects.

» Tony Dow’s Management Team Removes Statement Star Has Died After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” had died, Dow’s management team has removed the statement. [CNN]

» California Hopes To Fight Global Warming By Pumping CO2 Underground. Some Call It A Ruse By capturing carbon dioxide as it spews from oil refineries, power plants and other industrial smokestacks and then forcing it deep underground for storage, humanity can reduce fossil fuel emissions while developing alternative energy sources, advocates say. [Aol]

» California Considers Extending Last Call to 4 A.M. A proposal in the State Legislature would allow San Francisco, Fresno and Oakland to keep bars open for two extra hours. [New York Times]

» Fire Crews Rescue Naked Man From 18-inch Restaurant Vent In Beverly Grove Reports of the trapped man came in shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to LAFD. The 18-inch vent led into a two-story restaurant in the 8300 block W. Beverly Boulevard. Officials say the man was trapped feet-first an undetermined distance down the vent shaft. [FoxLA]

» Militia Helping Oak Fire Evacuees Creates Furor In Mariposa The appearance of camouflage-clad militia members in the small Sierra foothills town of Mariposa as the Oak Fire raged nearby has sparked a furor in Mariposa County, with the local sheriff’s department praising the group for its help while some residents accused the militia of exploiting the disaster. [Mercury News]

» ‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Allegedly Assaulted At Least 8 Women The LAPD says it has identified at least eight women Weinberg assaulted and expects that number to grow



» Beverly Hills Will Refuse to Enforce L.A. Mask Mandate LA County is poised for a new mask mandate, but Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse says her city is done with KN95s

» Getting Hosed: We All Know That Gas Prices Are Off The Charts, But Why the Disparity? If California were a country, it would have the seventh highest gas prices of any nation on the planet

» Experts Are Worried that L.A. ‘Rage Rooms’ Are Making People Sick

Rage rooms have been popping up since about 2015, and authorities in California have concerns about a potentially toxic issue

With Low Pay and High Injuries, O.C. Medieval Times Actors Attempt Union Veterans of the service industry know it’s one of the most important and little-respected jobs in the U.S. Now, add to its usual humiliations and depravations horses, heavy costumes, and even heavier weapons of brawny steel, and you begin to comprehend the world of the Medieval Times player. A troupe of Orange County performers, however, is exercising the right to organize as its members continue the beloved American medieval tradition—while demanding that wages and protection for workers advance at least as far as the 19th Century. “I fractured my thumb last month,” 33-year-old Buena Park Medieval Times cast member Jake Bowman tells the Orange County Register. “I had a sword in both hands and my opponent’s sword came down right at the joint of my thumb. I couldn’t make a fist for a month.” [FULL STORY]

