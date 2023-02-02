Daily Brief: Weinstein’s Lawyers Want Retrial; Family Sues Culver City PD for Fatal Shooting

Also, over 330,000 monarch butterflies were counted in CA recently, up from just a tiny population of survivors in 2020, but they still need plenty of help

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Another Shooting Threat Triggers Lockdown At Hollywood School A shooting threat called into the Larchmont Charter School in Hollywood prompted a shutdown and a police response Wednesday, but the threat appeared to be yet another hoax, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were sent to the 1500 block of Waring Avenue at about 10:38 a.m. Wednesday when the threat was made, said LAPD Officer Annie Moran. “There was a call from a male saying he was going to shoot the school,” said Moran. Officers responded to the scene, searched the campus and found no evidence of a shooter or gunfire, she said. [Patch]

» LAPD Claims Success Fighting Human Trafficking Despite Unit Shutdown The Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday its officers and detectives took part in a coordinated, multi-agency effort to target predators who exploit women and children for sex work, making more than 100 arrests and rescuing at least 3 people. Statewide, police reported 368 arrests during the weeklong operation, named “Reclaim and Rebuild,” and a total of 131 women and juveniles were removed from exploitation. “The victims’ ages in this operation were found to be between 13 and 52 years of age, with 6 of them being juveniles,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a public announcement of the operation at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park. Those adults and children rescued were connected with social workers and advocates from a number of non-profit organizations that assist people who’ve been forced into commercial sex work, the officials said. [NBC]

» Earthquake Strikes In Los Angeles A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon at 4:11 p.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred one mile from San Fernando, two miles from Santa Clarita, and nine miles from Burbank. In the past 10 days, there have been 220 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered in the greater Los Angeles area. [L.A. Times]

» LAX Brief Power Outage Impacts Some Passengers A 50-minute power outage at the Los Angeles International Airport impacted some terminals and traffic flights. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration briefly stopped screening passengers in most terminals, but the airfield was operating normally. [CBS]

» Avatar: The Way of Water Dethrones The Avengers Another day, another milestone for Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel has generated $623.5 million at the domestic box office, taking down The Avengers ($623.4 million) to become the 10th-highest grossing domestic release of all time. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG