Daily Brief: WeHo Halloween Parade Cancelled; Do Californians Want Newsom For President?

» California Voters Want Biden To Step Aside — And See Newsom As A Top Contender To Succeed Him California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been upping his national presence lately with aggressive ad campaigns against Texas’ abortion policies and an ambitious climate plan that hopes to establish the Golden State as a climate leader. Still, the governor claims he has no intention of making a bid for the presidency in 2024. [Politico]

» Dennis Rodman Says He’s Going To Russia To Seek The Release Of Brittney Griner “I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman, the NBA Hall-of-Famer who has somehow eked out a position as informal ambassador to North Korea and Russia, told NBC News at a restaurant in D.C. Rodman plans to travel to Russia sometime this week to advocate for the convicted WNBA star. [NBC]

» 50,000 LAUSD Students Reported Absent On First Day Of School More than a few Ferris Buellers were called to no avail as classes resumed in L.A.’s largest school district this week. The district is currently experiencing a major reduction in attendance and enrollment, with roughly 11 percent of the LAUSD student population absent on the first day of class. Over 20,000 students did not enroll for this school year. [Fox 11]

» Los Angeles Seeks Ideas for Memorial to 1871 Chinese Massacre Victims Over 150 years later, the often overlooked racially-motivated killing of 18 Chinese men in the old Chinatown neighborhood is being officially recognized and mourned by the city of Los Angeles, which is currently asking for proposals for a memorial that aims to raise public awareness about the tragedy and assert a collective defiance to racism and the narrow minds that perpetuate it. [CNS]

» California’s $4.7B Plan To Address Kids’ Mental Health In California, suicide rates for kids ages 10-18 increased 20% from 2019 to 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health” hopes to reverse a disheartening upward trend of depression and anxiety in kids statewide. The plan includes hiring 10,000 more student counselors and offering tuition and loan forgiveness for those who work in the behavioral health field. [KCRA]

» Alec Baldwin Feared Trump Would ‘Instruct People’ To Commit ‘Violence’ Against Him For Rust Shooting The Oscar-nominated actor, who portrayed Donald Trump for years on SNL, maintains that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins in a tragic accident on the set of the unreleased Rust. Former President Donald Trump recently weighed in on the incident, alleging— without evidence— that Baldwin may have shot Hutchins on purpose. [FOX]

» EXCLUSIVE: WeHo’s Halloween Parade is Canceled Again A city official said on Friday that L.A.’s biggest and most famous parade might be gone for good



L.A. Cocktail: Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica Angelenos have been going to Esters Wine Shop & Bar for years—to taste new vintages, drink old favorites, and purchase bottles in their sunny shop-dining room bar and patio. It never occurred that their artisanal cocktails might be just as compelling as the vino and now we have been proven wrong. Under the direction of mixologist and bar manager Jonah Atkins, their list of ten drinks cover the craft cocktail waterfront with aplomb. None of the wines offered for bottle purchase or consumption on-site at Esters are produced with chemicals, and Atkins has also gone the sustainable route at the bar. Vegan vodka made of distilled corn is popular with the Santa Monica crowd, as are the carefully concocted organic mocktails ($10). “That started the first of the year when a lot of people were doing dry January,” says Atkins. “They are still big sellers.” [FULL STORY]

