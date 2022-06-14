Daily Brief: Vandals Tag 30 Sites in Yosemite National Park, 2 Arrested in Shooting Death of Slim 400

Also, Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status and health officials say a mosquito tested positive for West Nile virus in L.A. County

» Vandals Tag 30 Sites in Yosemite National Park Yosemite National Park officials are asking the public for help identifying the people who tagged more than 30 sites in the California park with graffiti last month. [Los Angeles Times]

» Two People Arrested in Connection with Shooting Death of Rapper Slim 400 Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Slim 400, according to authorities. [ABC7]

» Jennifer Hudson Earns EGOT Status With her recent win for producing A Strange Loop, Hudson became the 17th person in history to win the four major American entertainment awards including an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. [The Daily Beast]

» Health Officials Say a Mosquito Tested Positive for West Nile Virus in L.A. County A mosquito, which was collected from a mosquito trap in Bellflower, tested positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County, marking the first such sample this year, officials announced Monday. [KTLA]

» Holocaust Museum LA Receives $5M Grant The museum announced Monday it has received a $5 million donation from The Smidt Foundation, bringing the institution closer to its goal of breaking ground this summer on a massive campus expansion. [City News Service]

» Boyle Heights Massacre 1 of 11 Deadly Shootings In U.S. Over Weekend Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting on Sunday Boyle Heights, which is believed to be the deadliest incident in L.A. this year

» ‘Scream’ Stars Shocked that Producers Lowballed Neve Campbell “The fact that Neve Campbell isn’t getting paid her worth is straight up sexism… I think it’s horrible,” tweeted Matthew Lillard

» San Fernando Valley’s First Homeless Shelter Honors the Late Alex Trebek “Sadly, Alex passed away before I had the opportunity to tell him about this new site, but he did know his donation would go towards a homeless shelter,” HoTV Founder & CEO told LAMag

Tig Notaro Shares Her Take On Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Attacks

From the slap heard around the world to an attacker at the Hollywood Bowl, Tig Notaro believes the chaos showcased in the stand up comedy world right now is just another example of the current political divide within the country.

“I think it’s very indicative of what’s going on in the world right now. There’s such a divide and there’s so much conflict, and it’s really showing up in comedy because comedians speak their minds,” Notaro told Los Angeles. “There’s a line drawn in a lot of social and political areas and I think that’s where you’re going to hear it pretty directly. It’s from these comedians.”

