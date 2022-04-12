Daily Brief: USC Sues YouTube Pranksters, Magic Castle Gets New Owner

» USC Sues YouTubers Over Pranks The University of California is suing a pair of YouTubers—who are not students at the school—for allegedly causing “terror and disruption” after storming into classrooms to film prank videos for their channels. [Los Angeles Times]

» Hollywood’s Historic Magic Castle Gets New Owner Video game mogul Randy Pitchford, who is the founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Co., is purchasing the clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts. [Fox Los Angeles]

» Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since the Oscars Slap Just one day after her husband Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years due in response to him slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year’s event, Jada Pinkett Smith made her first public appearance at the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles over the weekend. [Page Six]

» Mysterious Travis Scott Billboards Hint at Rapper’s Return With New Album Four billboards for Travis Scott’s long-delayed Utopia album were spotted on the I-10 freeway over the weekend near Indio, not far from where the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held this weekend and next. [Los Angeles Times]

» Here are the Most Extreme Temperatures in California History KTLA breaks down California’s most extreme temperatures in history, which ranges from an all-time high of 134 degrees Fahrenheit in 1913 and an all-time low of -45 degrees Fahrenheit in 1937. [KTLA]

» ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Donates 150,000 Meals to Battle Feeding America Just in time for the Season 1 finale of the ABC sitcom, Abbott Elementary is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America in an effort to raise awareness about food insecurity. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

After Three Seasons, Frank Vogel is Finished as Lakers Head Coach

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was fired on Monday following the conclusion of the team’s unhappy 33-49 season Sunday with a 146 to 141 overtime victory at the Denver Nuggets.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court,” Rob Pelinka, the Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager said in a statement on NBA.com. “Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future.”

Despite leading the team to its 17th NBA World Championship in 2020, Vogel’s ousting comes as no surprise to America’s sports writers, who were posting the news Sunday evening, starting with ESPN, which predicted that the decision to fire Vogel was “expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday.”

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.