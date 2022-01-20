Daily Brief: USC Frat Parties Return, Beloved L.A. Lounge Singer Marty Roberts Dies

Also, Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B has pledged to cover funeral costs for victims of the Bronx high-rise building fire

» Marty Roberts of Beloved L.A. Lounge Duo Marty & Elayne Dies at 89 Marty Roberts, one half of the legendary “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, died from cancer on Thursday. He was 89. [Los Angeles Times]

» Cardi B to Cover Funeral Costs for Bronx Fire Victims The Grammy award winning rapper, who was born in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood and raised in the Bronx, pledged Wednesday to cover funeral expenses of all 17 victims of a devastating high-rise building fire. [New York Daily News]

» USC Frat Parties Allowed to Return in March, But With Guards Near Bedrooms to Prevent Sexual Assaults Three months after allegations of sexual abuse and drugging at several frat houses roiled USC’s campus, university officials announced that frat parties can return in March if members abide by strict rules that include posting security guards at stairs or hallways leading to bedrooms. [Los Angeles Times]

» Ten Major Airlines Issue Warning of Massive Flight Disruptions and Supply Chain Issues As AT&T and Verizon Roll Out 5G Services In a letter dated January 17, major U.S. air carriers said 5G services could disrupt multiple systems in widebody aircraft, cause “chaos” for flights in the country, and “potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas.” [Business Insider]

» Seven Important Takeaways From Joe Biden’s News Conference CNN highlights the most important quotes from President Joe Biden during a rare news conference on Wednesday. [CNN]

» Brianna Kupfer Stabbing Suspect Arrested in Pasadena Pasadena Police located and arrested 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith on Wednesday morning in connection with the murder of Kupfer

» Ex-Trump Administration Leaders Team Up to Fight Him in Coming Elections Some of the highest-ranking former Trump officials are aligning in a crusade to keep 45 and his cronies from ever being elected again

» André Leon Talley, Former Vogue Editor and Fashion Personality, Dies at 73 News of his death Tuesday shook the fashion industry



4 Takeaways From Andrew Goldman’s Never-Before-Heard Peter Bogdanovich Interview for ‘The Originals’



On the latest episode of Los Angeles’ podcast, “The Originals,” Andrew Goldman shares his career-spanning 2019 interview with director Peter Bogdanovich, who died on January 6 at 82 years old. In the episode, the Last Picture Show and Mask director is shockingly candid about his tempestuous personal life and the extreme highs and lows of his career.

