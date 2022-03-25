Daily Brief: US to Accept 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees, CA Gas Rebate

Also, Netflix biopic about Marilyn Monroe was given the rare adults-only rating for “some sexual content” by the Motion Picture Association

» US to Accept Up to 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees, Biden Says The United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine and donate $1 billion in humanitarian aid. [The New York Times]

» California Car Owners Could Receive Up to an $800 Rebate for Gas Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to provide relief at the gas pumps for Californians by offering up to $800 to offset record high gas prices under a new proposal. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton to Perform at the 2022 Grammys In an attempt to build up anticipation for this year’s awards show, the Recording Academy announced five additional performers for the 2022 Grammys including H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, and the Foo Fighters. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Steve Wilhite, Creator of the Animated GIF, Has Died Steve Wilhite, who is best known for inventing the GIF, the looping animations that have become a universal language for conveying humor, sarcasm, and other emotions on social media and in instant messages, has died at age 74. [The New York Times]

» Here’s What Happened at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Hearing on Thursday NPR breaks down the highlights of the final day of nomination hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. [NPR]

» Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Biopic Gets Rare NC-17 Rating The upcoming Netflix biopic about Marilyn Monroe was given the rare adults-only rating for “some sexual content” by the Motion Picture Association on Wednesday. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Nearly 176,000 Residents Left Los Angeles in First Year of Pandemic

Nearly 176,000 residents moved out of Los Angeles during the first full year of the pandemic, from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, ABC7 reports.

L.A. was among several large cities, including New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, to see significant drops in population amid the pandemic as many Americans fled for smaller areas with more affordable housing. L.A. had the second largest decline in residents nationwide.

Though births outnumbered deaths, and there was an uptick in new residents from abroad, it still wasn’t enough to overcome the loss of tens of thousands of people who moved away.

