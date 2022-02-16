Daily Brief: US Suspends Avocado Imports From Mexico, 80 Human Trafficking Victims Rescued

Also, Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to rename a Boyle Heights street after legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, who died at the age of 81 in December

» U.S. Temporarily Bans Avocados From Mexico, Puts Pressure on California Farmers The United States on Friday temporarily suspended all avocado imports from Michoacán, the only Mexican state approved for avocado exports, after a U.S. plant inspector there received a threatening phone call. [Los Angeles Times]

» Elon Musk Donates $5.7 Billion in Tesla Shares to Unnamed Charity Tesla CEO Elon Musk has donated roughly $5.7 billion worth of the electric carmaker’s shares to an unspecified charity in November, he disclosed Monday. [Forbes]

» More Than 80 Victims Rescued in L.A. Human Trafficking Operation Authorities on Tuesday announced the impact of a statewide crackdown on human trafficking that resulted in nearly 500 arrests and more than 80 sex workers being rescued. [NBC Los Angeles]

» L.A. City Council Votes to Rename Street After Mexican Icon Vicente Fernández The city council voted Tuesday to rename a Boyle Heights street after legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, who died at the age of 81 in December. [LAist]

» CNN’s Allison Gollust Resigns Amid WarnerMedia Probe In a memo to staffers Tuesday evening, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Gollust stepped down from her chief marketing officer role after an investigation “into issues associated with” former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew, the former New York governor. [CNN]

» Mayor Candidate Rick Caruso to Step Down as Chair of USC’s Board of Trustees The newly announced L.A. mayoral candidate said Tuesday he will step down as the chairman of the USC Board of Trustees so he can focus on his campaign. [NBC Los Angeles]

Glimpses of Renewed Los Angeles in Super Bowl Telecast

Watching the Super Bowl Sunday, I was struck less by the game itself, despite the cliff-hanger second half, but by how much the show’s production values seemed to be about projecting an image of Los Angeles as an avatar of hope, culture, beauty and relevance.

From the futuristic silhouette of SoFi Stadium to the ravishing aerial shots of downtown’s glistening twilight skyline, this was L.A. as civic boosters would have it imagined: the west coast’s Emerald City, bathed in flattering magic-hour light rather than the relentless depiction of late, particularly in east coast media, of a Gomorrah of raging fires, grimy homeless encampments, and the drumbeat of murder and violent crime marching into even Beverly Hills.

