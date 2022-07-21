Also, hyped-up nerds are descending on San Diego; Hilton figured this was a great time to be stingy

» LAPD, Burbank Police Bust “Ghost Gun” Manufacturing Operation

A felon living in Burbank faces charges of manufacturing “ghost guns” at his home, according to the LAPD. [CBS]

» Documents Show Strategy Behind Trump’s Census Question Push

Trump’s administration spent years trying to add a census citizenship question as part of a secret strategy for altering the population numbers used to divide up seats in Congress and the Electoral College. [NPR]

» LA Film Production Finally Stabilizes Above Pre-Pandemic Levels FilmLA announced today that it expects to see production return to pre-pandemic levels within the next 12 months. [Variety]

» If Oil Drilling Ends in California, What Happens to Oil Country? In Kern County, oil and gas generate tax revenues that keep schools open and police departments funded. [New York Times]

» WeHo Cut A Few Sheriff’s Deputies, Fueling A National Firestorm On Crime, Defunding If you were to listen to Fox News, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and felon O.J. Simpson, you would think West Hollywood is under assault. [LA Times]

» 98 Years Later, Bruce’s Beach Land Returned to Wronged Black Family

A racial injustice over a century ago saw the city of Manhattan Beach steal land from the Bruces; now they will lease it back to the county for $413,000 a year.

» San Diego Hotel Workers Strike the Day Before Comic-Con

A hungry, hyped-up literal army of nerds, geeks and gamers are descending on the city and Hilton figured this was a great time to be stingy.



» Faisal Gill and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

July 15, was not a date Faisal Gill, who finished first in the June primary for City Attorney, will be marking with a happy face in his campaign diary.



Guillermo Rodriguez Has Idea For New “Late, Late Show” Host TV personality Guillermo Rodriguez has some thoughts when it comes to James Corden’s replacement on CBS’s The Late, Late Show. “Chelsea Handler, I’d like that,” Rodriguez told LAMag. “Sean Hayes, there’s so many, you know.” Corden recently announced after eight years of hosting the CBS late-night show that he’s ready to depart—leaving the show in a state where it’s all he “ever wanted it to be.” The huge announcement got fans thinking if other moves will be made across the late-night space, with many eyes on the host of Rodriguez’s show, Jimmy Kimmel.



