Daily Brief: Trump Walks Out of Piers Morgan Interview, Obamas End Deal With Spotify

» Donald Trump Walks Out On Piers Morgan Interview In Promo For New Series ‘Uncensored’ Former President Donald J. Trump walks out of Piers Morgan’s Uncensored’ in a new tease for the segment. According to the promo, Trump told his host that he thought he was “more honest” than him, to which Morgan responded that he had lost the election. [Deadline]

» Obamas to End Exclusive Deal With Spotify Higher Ground, the company owned by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, has announced that it is ending its podcast deal with Spotify. [Variety]

» Liza Minnelli Was ‘Sabotaged’ At 2022 Oscars Ceremony, Longtime Collaborator Claims Minnelli, who presented the Best Picture award at the Oscars last month alongside Lady Gaga, was allegedly ‘sabotaged’ into appearing in a wheelchair. Sources state the original plan was for her to appear in a director’s chair for the presentation of the award. [Yahoo! News]

» Rising Marijuana Use Presents Secondhand Risks A recent study conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that sparking up the occasional spliff could do quite the harm to humans, individuals nearby users, as well as their pet best friends. [The Wall Street Journal]

» USC Suggests Student Filmmakers Went Rogue in Production That Killed Chapman Cinematographer The University of Southern California recently addressed a student filmmaker production accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old grad student Peng Wang. The school claims that those involved appeared to have ignored safety policies. [Los Angeles Times]

Los Angeles Dodgers Photography / Juan Ocampo

How the Dodgers Are Bringing Opportunity to Compton With A Baseball Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) celebrated the completion of phase two of their Dreamfields complex, home of the Jackie Robinson Stadium, in Compton Saturday. A project that CEO of the charity, Nichol Whiteman, hopes will bring the sometimes neglected community together.

“Our vision is around giving every Angeleno an opportunity to thrive regardless of their zip code,” Whiteman told Los Angeles magazine. “It’s an opportunity to support a community who is often in the shadows, a community that sometimes gets forgotten frankly.”

The Dreamfields project aims to revitalize baseball and softball fields in underserved districts to form a stronger community amongst the people living in them.

