Daily Brief: Trevor Noah Blasts Media for Ukraine Coverage, LA County Approves First Female LAFD Chief

» Trevor Noah Blasts Media for Racist Remarks Regarding Ukraine Conflict On Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, the comedian criticized TV reporters for implying that the predominantly white people of Ukraine deserve more sympathy than people living places with mostly nonwhite populations such as Africa and the Middle East. [Los Angeles Times]

» LA County Poised to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate Friday The county’s much-debated COVID indoor mask mandate could be lifted by Friday, according to L.A. County Public Health Director, Barbara Ferrer. “We anticipate that on Thursday, when CDC updates their community-level table, L.A. County will be moving to low risk,” Ferrer said. “And we are prepared on Thursday to issue a modified health officer order with an effective date of implementation for Friday, March 4, that will strongly recommend and not require indoor masking in most public indoors spaces.” [ABC7]

» TikTok Increases Maximum Video Length to 10 Minutes A spokesperson for the app said Monday that TikTok will now allow users to create videos up to 10 minutes long instead of just three minutes. The expansion comes less than a year after TikTok bumped up the maximum length of videos from one to three minutes in July. [Variety]

» LA City Council Confirmed as First Female LAFD Chief The city council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to be the first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department. The appointment is effective March 26 when Chief Ralph Terrazas is set to retire. [ABC7]

» The State of California Bar is Investigating Trump Lawyer for Ethical Breaches John Eastman, an Orange County lawyer who worked on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is under investigation by the State Bar of California, officials said Tuesday. [Los Angeles Times]

