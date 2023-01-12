Daily Brief: Tory Lanez Seeking Retrial; Golden Globes Fashion

Also, days after UFC boss Dana White slapped his wife on camera, Endeavor chief Ari Emanuel has said nothing and done nothing about his client

» Two More Storms Expected To Bring Rain Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t get the car washed just yet. Two more storm systems are on the way. The first storm is expected to deliver rain to the Southland on Saturday. “This system will have some southerly flow and fairly deep moisture, but it will be a fast mover and will produce nowhere near the rain amounts of this past system,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. [KTLA]

» Kevin de León Addresses City Council For The First Time In Months Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since a recording of his participation in a racist conversation was leaked in October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against an item seeking reports on potential consequences the council can impose on a censured member. The item passed 12-2, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez joining de León in dissent. De León, the only council member involved in the recording who is still in office, has returned to attending meetings over the objections of some of his colleagues and protesters. [CNS]

» Delays, Cancellations At LAX, John Wayne, Long Beach Airports After FAA Computer Outage Air travel in California and across the country was scrambled Wednesday morning when a systems outage forced the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily ground planes, forcing thousands of delays. The agency blamed the chaos on an overnight outage to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to flight crews. [L.A. Times]

» The Flash Star Ezra Miller Cuts Plea Deal Ahead Of Vermont Burglary Hearing After pleading not guilty to felony burglary charges back in October, The Flash star Ezra Miller has entered a guilty plea for a lesser charge of trespassing after being accused of stealing three bottles of liquor from the pantry of neighbor Isaac Winokur on May 1. [Deadline]

» Parents Hope to Find 5-Year-Old Swept Away by Raging Storm Waters A parent’s nightmare unfolded during a relentless storm in Southern California when raging floodwaters swept their child away. The search continues for a 5-year-old Kyle, who is still missing Wednesday, in San Luis Obispo County. As torrential rain hammered the Central Coast Monday, Lindsy Doan was driving her 5-year-old son Kyle to kindergarten when the incident occurred. [NBC]

