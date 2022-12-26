Daily Brief: Tory Lanez Found Guilty; Native Americans Urge Tribal Burial for P-22

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Warm L.A. Christmas Forecast As Hundreds Of LAX Flights Delayed Flights were delayed or canceled out of Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas Eve as a “bomb cyclone” weather pattern tore across the United States, bringing record-breaking cold temperatures nearly everywhere but California. California will largely be spared from the freezing weather, which meteorologists called a “once-in-a-generation-type event” that will affect more than 100 million people in nearly every state. The Continental Divide mountain range will block much of the cold air from reaching the Golden State. [L.A. Times]

» Cooler Temperatures and Rain Expected Next Week in Southern California After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New Year’s Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January. According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to fall over Los Angeles and Orange County on Tuesday night, with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night. A chance of rain is in the forecast every day through Saturday. [CNS]

» California University Apologizes For Prisoner Experiments A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men’s skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco—one of whom remains at the university—conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that’s about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. [AP]

» Hiker Survives 200-foot Fall In San Gabriel Mountains A woman from Colorado had to be rescued by helicopter after tumbling 200 feet down one of Southern California’s tallest peaks on Saturday, authorities said. Ruth Woroniecki, 40, from Thornton, Colorado, left her family’s campground early Saturday morning to climb Cucamonga Peak in the San Gabriel Mountains. After reaching the 8,800-foot summit and beginning her descent, Woroniecki slipped on ice and fell approximately 200 feet, where she came to rest on a fallen tree trunk and sustained serious injuries. [KTLA]

» No-burn Alert Extended Through Monday For Parts Of SoCal The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California. The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange County. It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. [CBS]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG