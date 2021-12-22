Daily Brief: Top Aide to George Gascón Arrested for Public Intoxication

Also, ’Dune,’ ’No Time to Die,’ and ’Spider-Man’ included on the Oscars Shortlists

» Top aide to Los Angeles D.A. George Gascón Arrested for Public Intoxication Joseph Iniguez, who is Gascón’s chief of staff, was arrested during a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 11 in Azusa. [Los Angeles Times]

» Here’s What You Need to Know About the Anticipated COVID Surge and President Biden’s Plan to Tackle It During his speech on Tuesday, Biden announced a winter strategy, which includes the federal government purchasing 500 million at-home COVID test kits and mailing them to Americans who want them starting next month. [Los Angeles Times]

» A Street Named After Legendary Singer Vicente Fernández May Be Coming to Pico Rivera Soon The city of Pico Rivera wants to honor the legacy of the beloved musician who died on Dec. 12 at the age of 81 after years of health issues. [ABC7]

» Oscars Shortlists Include ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune,’ and ’Spider-Man’

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences unveiled the shortlists in 10 categories Tuesday for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony with the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, receiving mentions in five categories and Dune in four categories. [Deadline]

» Melrose and North Hollywood Among L.A. Neighborhoods With the Most COVID Cases Data from the city of Los Angeles reveals that Melrose (194 cases), North Hollywood (189 cases), Sherman Oaks (186 cases), Hollywood (166 cases), and Venice (124 cases) saw the biggest spikes between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17. [KTLA]

» COVID Cases Rise in L.A. County As Officials Encourage Boosters The county reported 3,512 new COVID cases and nine additional deaths associated with the virus

» Hollywood Brief: Why ‘West Side Story’ Bombed; ‘Deep’ Trouble for Ben Affleck? Plus, guest columnist Jeff Sneider on whether movie running times are getting longer or attention spams are getting shorter?



» The Best Beauty and Wellness Gifts to Give (Or Keep For Yourself) Kate McLeod’s moisturizing “stones” for the winter months and a colorful, plastic-free razor in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room Returns to The Broad (Exclusive)

When The Broad museum reopened in May—after being closed since March 2020 due to COVID—it returned without Yayoi Kusama’s beloved exhibit, “Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away.” But beginning January 5, 2022, visitors will be able to visit Kusama’s immersive, Instagram-worthy exhibit again.

Tickets to visit the Infinity Mirrored Room will go on sale on December 22 at 10 a.m. PST for the rest of January 2022.

The Infinity Mirrored Room, which is completely covered with mirrors and dozens of LED lights that hang from the ceiling, returns with exciting changes to make visitors’ viewing experience more enjoyable and safe.

