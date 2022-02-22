Daily Brief: ‘The Tinder Swindler’ Breaks Silence, Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure in O.C.

Also, Marc Brown, the 75-year-old creator of ’Arthur,’ talks about the show’s ending, its impact, and what he plans to do next

» Simon Leviev, ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ Breaks Silence on Netflix Doc, Denies Allegations Leviev, who refused to be interviewed for the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, denied being a fraudster and said he never presented himself as the son of a billionaire diamond mogul. “I’m a legit businessman,” he told Inside Edition when asked about how he funds his lavish lifestyle. “I bought bitcoin in 2011, which [was then worth] nothing, I don’t need to say how much it’s worth now.” [Inside Edition]

» Sewage Spill Prompts Another Beach Closure in O.C. Orange County officials closed a portion of the ocean near the west end of Newport Bay from 8th Street following a sewage spill on Monday. [Los Angeles Times]

» LA Metro Reduces Bus, Train Services Due to Operator Shortage Los Angeles Metro has temporarily reduced some bus and rail service beginning this week to avoid more unexpected cancellations caused by staffing shortages. [ABC 7]

» Marc Brown Discusses the End of ‘Arthur’ After 25 Seasons With the beloved PBS series airing its final episodes this week, Arthur’s 75-year-old creator discusses the show’s impact, his favorite fan theories, and what he plans to do next. [New York Times]

» Tribe Grapples With String of Missing Women on California Coast In the past 18 months, at least five Indigenous women have gone missing or been killed in the isolated expanse of Pacific coastline between San Francisco and Oregon. [Associated Press]

Britney Spears Will Release Tell-All Memoir

Pop star Britney Spears is set to publish what can only be a juicy memoir. The book was acquired by Simon & Schuster at auction for a reported $15 million, according to Page Six.

Spears, 40, is running a victory lap. She won control back of her money and her independence when she was released from what she called an “abusive” 14-year conservatorship where her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her money, earnings, and assets up until last November.

It’s expected Spears will tell all about years of family drama—including her dad, who she says took advantage of her financially, and sister, Jamie Lynn, who she has said was also participant, and finally her mother, Lynne Spears, who she has said isn’t innocent either. Her career is also memoir fodder; she has said in testimony that she was forced to tour.

