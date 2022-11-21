Daily Brief: The Ugly History Behind the City Council; Final Police Report on ‘Rust’ Killing

Also, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez plowed into 25 L.A. police recruits after he fell asleep on his way to work installing solar panels, his defense attorney tells LAMag

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Gov. Newsom Signs Order to Help L.A. County Recover From Route Fire Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. Seven firefighters suffered minor heat-related injuries in the fire, and a number of homes were evacuated. Newsom also signed an executive order Saturday to assist communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August. [NBC]

» California Heads For A Budget Crunch Last week the state Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) broke the bad news that the Golden State now faces a $25 billion shortfall in 2023. California’s steeply progressive income tax makes it heavily dependent on the income, and especially the capital gains, of high earners. The top 0.5% of taxpayers pay 40% of state income tax. Tax revenue surged during the pandemic as the Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policies inflated asset values. Many tech workers cashed out stock options. Surging capital gains and a gusher of federal pandemic relief contributed to a $97 billion budget surplus in this fiscal year and $76 billion a year earlier. But stock values, especially of high-flying tech companies, have crashed since the Fed began tightening more aggressively this year. [WSJ]

» Elton John Concert Attack: L.A. Couple Beaten At Dodger Stadium Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but continues its investigation after the video went viral on social media showing the battery incident in the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday night. [FOX]

» Another California Desalination Plant Approved The California Coastal Commission approved another desalination plant last week, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s divided, 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas public hearing packed with several hundred people, plus more crammed into overflow space. Many of the 375 who signed up to speak opposed the project—some in tears. Much of the debate focused on the fairness of locating a for-profit company’s facility in the Monterey County city of Marina—which does not need the water and is home to designated disadvantaged neighborhoods. [CalMatters]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

L.A.’s Drag Performers Share Their Favorite Places Around Town

No city does queer culture like Los Angeles. From the bars to brunches to the parties—not to mention some legendary drag stages—L.A. is one of the world’s most diverse, progressive, and LGBTQIA+-friendly cities.

To create your ultimate guide to all things LGBTQIA+ across the city, we enlisted the help of four fiercely fabulous Los Angeles-based drag performers: Alaska Thunderfuck, Manila Luzon, Eureka O’Hara and Kerri Colby.

Alaska Thunderfuck

Who: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 runner-up, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 winner, recording artist, published author, and activist.

When: Alaska’s Red 4 Filth tour lands at The Regent on December 3.

Where: Akbar, Silverlake

“The perfect, low-key, intimate queer bar, Akbar has great drinks, a fierce and diverse clientele, and tons of drag or drag-adjacent events. Learn the Words Bitch!, hosted by Tony Soto on the first Monday of every month is one of the craziest, most enjoyable shows I’ve ever been to. Go, sign up, and lip-sync a song. It’s open to everyone.

[FULL STORY]