Daily Brief: The Origin of WeHo Halloween Parade; Paul Pelosi Attacked With Hammer

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS
» Elon Musk Deletes Tweet of Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi Attack Shortly after posting on Sunday, Musk deleted a tweet responding to Hillary Clinton, which read: “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye” with a link to a story from the right-wing website Santa Monica Observer—a site that has pushed an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory regarding the attack, according to an archived version of the story. [CBS]
» Former President Barack Obama Endorses Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles Bass, a Democratic congresswoman since 2011, was an early supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential run, campaigning for him in 2007 when she was a member of the state Assembly. “Karen Bass will deliver results… [she] has always been on the right side of the issues we care so deeply about,” said the former President in a video released by the Bass campaign. [CNS]
» DNA Evidence Frees California Man Imprisoned For Decades Sixty-nine-year-old Maurice Hastings—who has spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders—has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to an alternate suspect, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. Hasting’s conviction and life sentence were vacated during an Oct. 20 court hearing at the request of prosecutors and his lawyers from the Los Angeles Innocence Project at Cal State L.A. [AP]
» Oscar Watch: All That Breathes One of the top contenders for Best Documentary at the Oscars this year, All That Breathes follows brothers Nadeem and Saud as they operate a subterranean animal hospital where they aid ailing black kites, a bird of prey increasingly vulnerable to New Delhi’s air pollution. The film opened in theaters in Los Angeles on Friday, a week after debuting in New York. Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s second doc has already won awards at Sundance and Cannes and was nominated this past week for a Gotham Award. [Deadline]
» LAFC Makes History The Los Angeles Football Club’s decisive 3-0 win against Austin FC will send the young club to its first ever MLS championship. The match was played at Banc of California Stadium in South L.A., where the LAFC fans are known to make a lot of noise. The championship match will also be played at LAFC’s formidable home, which will be a massive advantage for L.A.’s black and gold. [LAist]
____________________________________________________________________
TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG
» Hammer Fight Leaves Speaker Pelosi’s Husband “Violently Assaulted” A Berkeley man is now charged with attempted murder in the overnight attack in San Francisco, which took place while the speaker of the House was in Washington
Racist rapper West is said to have an “obsession” with the Nazi madman who murdered 6 millions Jews and started WWII
___________________________
ONE MORE THING
L.A. to Vegas: Where To Go This Halloween in Sin City
Welcome to LAMag’s semimonthly update on major restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, celebrity and influencer sightings, and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.
With West Hollywood canceling the famed Halloween Carnaval for the third year in a row, why not head to Las Vegas to get your scary on? Kick off the weekend at Area 15’s ScAREA15 with a special screening of 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Gorgon City will perform in the A-lot alongside Moon Boots and Deeper Purpose on Oct. 29 while rock band Surf Curse performs in the Portal on Oct. 30 and a costume contest on Oct. 31. Area 15 is described as a “wonderland of art, music, and amusement.”
