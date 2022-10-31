Daily Brief: The Origin of WeHo Halloween Parade; Paul Pelosi Attacked With Hammer

Also, Dr. Dre and Lil Baby show support for Prop 28, which would dedicate nearly $1 billion to arts and music education

» Elon Musk Deletes Tweet of Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi Attack Shortly after posting on Sunday, Musk deleted a tweet responding to Hillary Clinton, which read: “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye” with a link to a story from the right-wing website Santa Monica Observer—a site that has pushed an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory regarding the attack, according to an archived version of the story. [CBS]

» Former President Barack Obama Endorses Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles Bass, a Democratic congresswoman since 2011, was an early supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential run, campaigning for him in 2007 when she was a member of the state Assembly. “Karen Bass will deliver results… [she] has always been on the right side of the issues we care so deeply about,” said the former President in a video released by the Bass campaign. [CNS]

» DNA Evidence Frees California Man Imprisoned For Decades Sixty-nine-year-old Maurice Hastings—who has spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders—has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to an alternate suspect, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. Hasting’s conviction and life sentence were vacated during an Oct. 20 court hearing at the request of prosecutors and his lawyers from the Los Angeles Innocence Project at Cal State L.A. [AP]

» Oscar Watch: All That Breathes One of the top contenders for Best Documentary at the Oscars this year, All That Breathes follows brothers Nadeem and Saud as they operate a subterranean animal hospital where they aid ailing black kites, a bird of prey increasingly vulnerable to New Delhi’s air pollution. The film opened in theaters in Los Angeles on Friday, a week after debuting in New York. Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s second doc has already won awards at Sundance and Cannes and was nominated this past week for a Gotham Award. [Deadline]

» LAFC Makes History The Los Angeles Football Club’s decisive 3-0 win against Austin FC will send the young club to its first ever MLS championship. The match was played at Banc of California Stadium in South L.A., where the LAFC fans are known to make a lot of noise. The championship match will also be played at LAFC’s formidable home, which will be a massive advantage for L.A.’s black and gold. [LAist]

