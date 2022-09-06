Daily Brief: The Long Road For Heather Hutt; County Asks Judge To Compel Sheriff Villanueva

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» California School District Tries New Way To Retain Teachers The Jefferson Union High School District, located just south of San Francisco, is attempting a new solution to its teacher shortages— a 122-unit apartment complex that will provide affordable housing for the district’s teachers. Michaela Ott, who teaches biology, said that an average two-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood would cost more than $3,000 per month. Her rent is $1,600. [CBS]

» 2 LASD Deputies Relieved Of Duty Amid Fraud Scheme Probe Have Close Ties To Villanueva, Sources Say Deputy Gisel Del Real and Deputy Carrie Robles were relieved of duty Thursday following an internal investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County.” Both women were a part of the LASD executive projects team and reported directly to Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Robles is especially close to Villanueva, allegedly referring to his wife Vivian as “mom.” [ABC7]

» No Longer Young, ‘Dreamers’ Uneasily Watch A Legal Challenge The Obama-era Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program aims to shield young children from deportation. While the original crop of DACA recipients, known as “Dreamers,” are now entering middle-age, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for young migrants to meet the program’s eligibility requirement of having been in the U.S. since June 2007. Now, the Biden administration is trying to insulate DACA from legal challenges. [AP]

» ‘It’s Historic And We Need To Save It:’ Vital Piece Of Black History Burns Up In Mill Fire The Lincoln Heights neighborhood in the town of Weed, California is believed to be one of the oldest black neighborhoods west of the Mississippi. Roughly three-quarters of the historic neighborhood was desecrated by one of the Golden State’s latest infernos, the Mill Fire, which is currently raging through Northern California. [Mercury]

» National Cinema Day Brought 8.1 Million Moviegoers to Theaters, Setting Attendance Record in 2022 ¡Viva La Cinema! Movie theaters nationwide saw their largest turnouts of the year on Saturday as over 3,000 theaters sold tickets for $3 in an attempt to help revitalize the quintessential American ritual of moviegoing. “With National Cinema Day, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “This event outstripped our biggest expectations.” [Variety]

» Californians Plagued With Feet-eating “Mini-shark” Bugs Beach goers in Southern California are being plagued by swarms of rather unfriendly sea bugs with an appetite for human feet— the aptly nicknamed “mini-shark” bug. These swarms have been identified as water-line isopods, a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.8 centimeters long and can form groups that grow to more than 1,000. Swimmers attacked by the isopods describe the bite as being “painful” and “surprising.” [FOXLA]

________________________________________________________________________

ONE MORE THING

Marvel Reveals Origin Story for Upcoming First Gay Spider-Man For those who appreciate the vastness of the Marvel Multiverse—as well as its inner-mini-multiverse, the Spider-Verse—the only important question when it was revealed in June that the comic company was bringing out the first-ever (openly) gay Spider-Man in its Edge of Spider-Verse book series was, “What’s his origin story?” On Friday, Marvel offered some very basic answers to that question by releasing new art and several cover reveals for Edge of Spider-Verse #5, which goes on sale October 5, by writer Steve Foxe—currently penning X-Men ’92—and artist Kei Zama. As Comicbook.com reports, the new Spider-hero, called Web-Weaver, is “a fashion designer who works for Avenger Janet Van Dyne” and who, in a trick of fate, shoves Peter Parker out of the way and in turn gets bitten by a certain radioactive or otherwise mutated arachnid. [FULL STORY]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.