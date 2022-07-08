Daily Brief: “The Godfather” Cast Remembers James Caan, LAX to Receive $50M Grant

Also, some Californians mistakenly received IRS notices and Nicki Minaj’s husband was sentenced to one year of home confinement

» How ‘The Godfather’ Family Remembers James Caan Following the news of James Caan’s death on Wednesday, several of The Godfather cast and crew members paid tribute to the beloved actor who played Sonny Corleone in the Oscar-nominated 1972-film. [Los Angeles Times]

» Some Californians Mistakenly Received Notice That They Still Owe Taxes In mid-June, the Internal Revenue Service sent out millions of notices to inform Americans that they hadn’t paid their taxes, and while some people genuinely owe money to the government, others received the notice in error. [KTLA]

» Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to House Arrest Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, was sentenced to one year of home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender, authorities announced Wednesday. [NBC News]

» LAX Awarded $50M Grant From Biden’s Infrastructure Plan U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Los Angeles International Airport will receive a $50 million grant as part of President Biden’s infrastructure bill. Also, Long Beach airport is expected to receive more than $10 million. [ABC7]

» Local Rapper Who Received More Than $700K in Fraudulent Benefits to be Plead Guilty A Hollywood Hills rapper who in one of his songs claimed that he committed fraud to receive COVID-related unemployment benefits is expected to plead guilty to federal fraud and firearm charges. [KTLA]

» WNBA’s Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge: Russian Media “I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner reportedly told the court

» Viral Tweet About Low Texas Gas Prices Sends Californians into a Frenzy When a reporter tweeted that gas prices in Texas had dipped below $4, several Californians—and CA haters—jumped in to share their grievances

» ‘Blood’ Spills, 4 Women Arrested at Downtown L.A. Abortion Protest A river of fake blood spilled down the steps of City Hall as RiseUp4AbortionRights staged the protest on Wednesday morning

ONE MORE THING

Captain EO, Oldest Magellanic Penguin at San Francisco Zoo, Dead at 40

Staff and friends of San Francisco Zoo & Gardens said goodbye to one of their most esteemed residents Wednesday as Captain EO, the park’s oldest Magellanic penguin, passed away at age 40.

One of the founding members of the zoo’s Magellanic penguin colony when he arrived at Penguin Island with 51 others of his kind in 1984, Captain EO is remembered not only as Magellanic—as in the Strait of Magellan—but majestic.

