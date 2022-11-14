Also, an L.A. ballot measure known as the ”Mansion Tax” could help the homeless by producing about $900 million a year for housing subsidies and tenant protections

» Bass Overtakes Caruso With 4,000-vote Lead As of Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office shows Bass up by 4,384 votes, leading Caruso, a former Republican, with 289,782 votes (50.4%) to 285,398 votes (49.6%). But nearly 40% of the ballots remain uncounted, and the race remains too close to call. Voter turnout is estimated to be about 27%, according to the Registrar’s Office. Los Angeles County election officials on Friday estimated there are more than 800,000 ballots that need to be counted. [FOX]

» Strong Winds Whip Across SoCal With Stronger Gusts Likely This Week The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. [CBS]

» Unsettled California Races Could Tip U.S. House Control The primary battlegrounds are Orange County—that once GOP stronghold which has become increasingly diverse and Democratic in recent years—and the Central Valley, an inland stretch of the Golden State sometimes called the nation’s salad bowl for its agricultural production. One of the tightest races matched Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, a star of the party’s progressive wing, against Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, in an Orange County district about equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. In another close contest in a Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia saw his comfortable edge over Democratic challenger Christy Smith dip slightly. His margin remained at 12 points, 56% to 44% as of Saturday. [AP]

» California Hospitals Erect Tents To Cope With Rise In Flu Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UCSD Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa all reported Friday that they have begun using overflow tents outside their normal emergency department buildings to handle a current increase of respiratory illnesses. About 9 percent of emergency room patients had flu symptoms last week, up two percentage points from two weeks ago, with COVID-19 symptoms also increasing, though not as quickly, according to San Deigo County’s weekly respiratory illness report. [S.D. Union-Tribune]

» South L.A. Celebrates Opening of Its First Dog Park Ross Snyder Dog Park—which officially opened Saturday—offers accessible concrete paths, shade canopies, seating areas, pet hydration stations, drinking fountains, all-weather turf surfacing and much more, according to a press release. L.A. Animal Services was present at the grand opening, providing free microchips and vouchers for spaying and neutering services. Downtown Dog Rescue was there as well helping schedule appointments for vaccinations. Those attending the event enjoyed a fun day filled with treats for their dogs and a raffle to win a Ring doorbell camera. [NBC]

» Kanaye Nagasawa: The samurai Who Forever Changed California Born into a samurai family and smuggled out of Shogunate Japan, only to become a founding member of a utopian cult and eventually known as the “Wine King of California,” Kanaye Nagasawa led a life that was stranger than fiction. At the peak of his influence at the turn of the 20th Century, Nagasawa was operating one of the largest wineries in California, producing more than 200,000 gallons of wine a year from the vineyards of the 2,000-acre Fountaingrove estate in Santa Rosa. [BBC]

