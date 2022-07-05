Daily Brief: Suspect Arrested in 4th of July Shooting That Left 6 Dead

Also, Travis Barker said he’s recovering from ”life-threatening” pancreatitis and LA County reports more than 15,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend

» Suspect Arrested in Connection with Highland Park Mass Shooting Robert E. Crimo III, the 22-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left six dead and dozens injured, has been taken into custody in Illinois. [NPR]

» Travis Barker Says He is Recovering from ‘Life-Threatening’ Pancreatitis The Blink-182 drummer said he is feeling “much better” after being rushed to the hospital last week due to “life-threatening” pancreatitis, which was triggered following an endoscopy procedure. [People] ​​

» Snapchat Will Pay 25 Black Creators $120K in its First Accelerator Program Snapchat will pay 25 selected applicants $10,000 a month to help launch their careers as part of the social media company’s first accelerator program. [TechCrunch]

» LA County Reports More Than 15,000 New COVID Cases Over Holiday Weekend Los Angeles County health officials on Monday reported 15,413 new cases of COVID and 18 additional deaths connected to the virus over Fourth of July weekend. [City News Service]

» The Best Way to Save the Planet Isn’t Recycling. It’s Voting, According to Bill Nye “To be sure, recycling the bottles, don’t throw the plastic away [and] compost your compostable things … Start there,” the celebrity science educator said at the Aspen Ideas Festival last week. ”[But] if you want to do one thing about climate change: Vote.” [CNBC]

» California Eviction Ban Ends, Along with Protection for 1000s of Families The last extension on rental protection for Californians expired just in time for the 4th, and as the U.S. enjoys ”Thriller”-era inflation

» Liz Cheney Says GOP Must Choose Trump or the Constitution Wyoming Rep. and Jan. 6 Committee vice chair Liz Cheney says Republicans must reject the party-ravaging Trumpist element once and for all

» Independence Day Bonus: GOP Primary Debates Are American Awesome! In our one-of-a-kind Republic, anyone may compete for access to our most mediocre levers of power—and that’s what makes America

At VidCon 2022, Influencers Discuss the Roe Reversal, Drag and Identity

Influencers and media outlets from all over the world came to speak on panels and meet with fans when VidCon returned to the Anaheim Convention Center on June 22 for the first time since 2019.

On Friday, among the colorful, often over-the-top booths and long lines of tweens waiting to meet the online idols, it was hard to ignore the elephant in the room: The overturning of Roe v Wade. LAMag took the opportunity to chat with TikTok comedian Brittany Broski, ONE/SIZE founder Patrick Starrr and Doing Things Media about the Roe reversal news and the odd moment we are in as a country.

