Daily Brief: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v Wade, Daily Harvest Illness Outbreak

Also, the first possible case of monkeypox has surfaced in Riverside County and crows have been attacking people at a Hermosa Beach park

» As expected for months, Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade The landmark opinion issued Friday revoked the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for half a century. The decision is expected to upend political races across the country as governors, attorneys general, and other state officials get greenlight to ban abortion. [Politico]

» First Possible Case of Monkeypox Reported in Riverside County The first possible case of monkeypox has surfaced in Riverside County, but health officials on Wednesday were still trying to determine whether it was authentic. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Charged with DUI Over May Collision Paul Pelosi, 82, who is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was charged with two alcohol-related driving misdemeanors Thursday over a collision last month in Napa County. [NBC News]

» Daily Harvest Reports 470 Cases of Illness Amid Recall and Public Outcry Daily Harvest—a home delivery service that specializes vegan-friendly food— announced on Thursday that at least 470 people who ate their lentil and leek crumbles have gotten sick, some of which say they were hospitalized. [Los Angeles Times]

» Crows Have Been Attacking People at a Hermosa Beach Park According to residents in Hermosa Beach, crows have made their home in the threes at Noble Park and have been attacking people and their dogs. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Amazon’s Alexa Will Soon be Able to Mimic the Voice of Your Deceased Relative Amazon announced during its annual re:MARS conference that it’s working on a feature for its virtual system that can mimic a deceased loved one’s voice on a short recording of the person. [NPR]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Kyoto Vice: DTLA’s Kodo is Both ‘Invitingly Serene’ and ‘Intentionally Boisterous’

On a Friday night at Kodo, the new restaurant in the ryokan-style Kensho Rykn hotel downtown, every seat on the minimalist patio is booked. Overhead, traditionally dyed, earth-colored Japanese textiles sway. “The ones in the front are actually made from fermented persimmons called kakishibu,” explains Kensho Group owner David Wynn, pointing to the delicate hanging cloth.

Everything about the space—from the calming gray booths to the stark black walls—is invitingly serene. But don’t be fooled by the restaurant’s visual tranquility. The energy of Kod, which translates to “heartbeat” in English, is intentionally boisterous.

