Daily Brief: Student Walkout For Gun Control, LAX Memorial Day Traffic

Also, Alan White, drummer for Yes, dies at 72 and Los Angeles officials call off 710 Freeway expansion plans

» Students and Teachers Walk Out of Schools in Protest of Gun Violence After Texas Shooting Students and teachers throughout the Los Angeles region and across the country walked out of their classrooms on Thursday as part of an organized protest following Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. [Los Angeles Times]

» LAX Expects 200,000 Travelers Over Memorial Day Weekend LAX officials said that passenger traffic could increase up to 40 percent compared to last year over the busy holiday weekend. [NBC Los Angeles]

» After Years of Planning, the 710 Freeway Expansion Won’t be Happening After All After A decades-old plan to widen a 19-mile stretch of the 710 Freeway from East Los Angeles to Long Beach was rejected by Los Angeles County’s transit agency on Thursday, bringing an end to the controversial project. “We are no longer going to wipe out homes and neighborhoods for a freeway project,” Janice Hahn, the LA Metro board member and Los Angeles County supervisor, said. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Alan White, Drummer for Yes, Dies at 72 The longtime drummer for the British progressive-rock band Yes, who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died at his home in Seattle following a brief illness, his family has announced Thursday. [Deadline]

» ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Reimagines the Lovable Bear in New Horror Film Director Rhys Waterfield is reimagining the yellow cuddly bear from A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh book series as a villain in his new slasher film called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

How Hugh Hefner’s Personalized Record Collection Wound Up in DTLA

Tucked away on the top floor of the iconic and timeless The Last Bookstore lies FOLD Gallery, full of vintage postcards, film cameras, and globes—a testament to the classics that once occupied Los Angeles’ shop shelves.

The gallery has been there for roughly 10 years, right after the time when the actual bookstore opened up. They’ve been entertaining guests for as long as the bookstore has, leading many to believe the two are a collective.

However, FOLD runs its own operation separate from The Last Bookstore. Curation, sales, and inventory for the gallery are all done by their own staff. Regardless, Priebe notes that the two entities are still entirely happy to operate beside—or more so, vertical to—each other. “Now we’re all just good neighbors,” Founder Jena Priebe told Los Angeles magazine with a smile.

[FULL STORY]

