Daily Brief: Steep 15 Cent Gas Jump in L.A.; Rapper Coolio Dies At 59

» California Allows Affordable Housing On Some Commercial Properties In a historic deal between affordable housing groups and labor unions, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two major bills on Wednesday to convert underutilized and vacant commercial buildings into housing. Senate Bill 6 and Assembly Bill 2011 incentivize housing projects in commercial corridors otherwise zoned for large retail and office buildings as a way to help California fill a multimillion-unit shortage in its housing supply. [LA Times]

» LAUSD Board Calls For All Campuses To Have 30 Percent Green Space By 2035 The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved a resolution Tuesday calling for all of its campuses to have a minimum of 30% green space by 2035. “For decades our school district has built playgrounds almost entirely of asphalt with no shade cover, which only exacerbates extreme heat,” Board President Kelly Gonez said in a statement. Currently, only 16 percent of the district’s campuses meet the 30 percent green space goal. [NBC4]

» California Eyes Making Girls Flag Football A School Sport With the number of girls’ flag football players in U.S. high schools doubling to roughly 11,000 in the last decade, the southern section of California Interscholastic Federation is considering making flag football an official high school girls’ sport. The federation, which governs interscholastic sports in the state, are expected to vote on the issue sometime today. Flag football already is a sanctioned high school girls’ sport in Alabama and Nevada and an official collegiate women’s sport. [Washington Post]

» One Month Late On Rent? In L.A. County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to advance a proposal that would allow tenants in many parts of the county to fall behind on about a month’s worth of rent without facing eviction. If ultimately approved in a final vote expected in the coming weeks, the new eviction protection for tenants late on their rent would be the first of its kind in the Los Angeles area. Four out of five supervisors voted to advance the proposal, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the lone dissenting vote. [LAist]

» Empty Wine And Liquor Bottles Will Be Worth 10 Cents Each In California, Under New Recycling Law Starting in January of 2024, the price of wine and hard liquor in the Golden State will be raised 10 cents—perhaps a minor harsh to the wine buzz. However, the wonderfully conservational silver lining to California’s new law is that consumers can make their money back by recycling wine and liquor bottles. Being that we have to empty the wine bottles before we can recycle them, let’s raise a glass to sustainability. [Mercury News]

» How an Underground Skate Park in Los Angeles Became Legal One of the nation’s only DIY skate parks, Channel Street began in 2002. After city officials refused to build a skate park in their community, a group of skateboarders dug out a bowl with shovels and two bags of cement under the Harbor Freeway underpass in San Pedro. “Channel Street is more than a world-class skate park, it’s a global cultural hub,” said April Jones, 40, a skateboarder and filmmaker who is creating a documentary about the space. “The way they legalized Channel Street has never been done in the history of skateboarding.” [NY Times]

