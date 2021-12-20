Daily Brief: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Makes Historic Debut

Also, a new study reveals that four in 10 COVID patients are asymptomatic carriers and Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome plans to reopen in 2022

» ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Scores Third-Biggest Global Debut in History With $587 Million Ranking ahead of the film, which stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, is Avengers: Endgame ($1.2 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640 million). [Variety]

» California Hospitals are Bracing for Omicron Surge This Winter Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical advisor on the COVID pandemic, said Sunday the nation should be prepared for large spikes in hospitalizations and deaths especially in areas with low vaccination rates. [Los Angeles Times]

» Hollywood’s Historic Cinerama Dome Plans to Reopen in 2022 The news comes roughly seven months after ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres announced they were permanently closing Cinerama Dome, along with the ArcLight multiplex theater beside it. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» 4 in 10 COVID Patients Don’t Show Any Symptoms, Study Reveals

As health officials issue warnings about the superspreading Omicron variant, researchers from China say a global study of nearly 30 million people found “silent” cases of COVID are twice as prevalent than previous predictions. [KTLA]

» Trevor Noah Sues NYC Hospital and Surgeon Alleging Negligence The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against the New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery, claiming Dr. Riley Williams III, an orthopedic surgeon, botched an disclosed surgery the comedian underwent in 2020. [NBC News]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» USC in Free Speech Furor Over Student Who Tweeted ‘I Want to Kill Every Motherf-cking Zionist’ School officials say the student’s volatile public outbursts are protected speech, but the faculty isn’t buying it and her classmates say they their lives are being threatened



» Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Backlash Over Party Invite Asking Guests to Be Vaccinated Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense is one of the most widely viewed anti-vaxx websites in the world



» Hollywood Brief: Why ‘West Side Story’ Bombed; ‘Deep’ Trouble for Ben Affleck? Plus, guest columnist Jeff Sneider on whether movie running times are getting longer or attention spams are getting shorter?

ONE MORE THING

Monday Playlist: New Music From Roddy Ricch, Aaliyah, FKA Twigs

Listen to new releases from Compton native Roddy Ricch, the first single from late singer Aaliyah in nearly a decade, and an intoxicating single/visual from multi hyphenate FKA Twigs.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.