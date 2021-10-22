Daily Brief: Son of Millionaire Who Killed Woman In Crash Gets Sentence

Also, officials reveal the cause of death for the Northern California family found near hiking trail, a USC fraternity is suspended, and more

» The son of an L.A. millionaire was sentenced to seven to nine months in a juvenile camp after crashing his father’s Lamborghini into another woman’s car, killing her at the scene and prompting months of protests from the victim’s family who said the defendant was being given soft treatment due to his age. The driver, whose name is being withheld because he was 17 at the time of the crash, was “racing” the high-end vehicle at speeds of more than 100 mph when he slammed into 32-year-old Monique Munoz in February. [Los Angeles Times]

» The Northern California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest in August died from hyperthermia and possible dehydration while hiking in nearly 110-degree temperatures, officials said Thursday. The mysterious deaths of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish, and their dog, Oski, had left investigators baffled for more than two months. [KTLA]

» A USC fraternity has been put on interim suspension after reports of sexual assaults and drugs being placed into drinks at a party, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults, university officials said in an email to staff. Under the suspension, officials said the Sigma Nu fraternity “may not host or organize any activities, social or otherwise, and no parties or other social gatherings may take place at the Sigma Nu house.” [NBC Los Angeles]

» A woman is dead and a man remains in emergency care Thursday after a principal cast member on the set of Alec Baldwin’s western feature Rust cocked a gun during rehearsal, unaware that there were live rounds in it, and hit the man and woman. The man was hit in the shoulder, while the woman was airlifted to the hospital for stomach surgery where she died. [DEADLINE]

» A Riverside high school teacher has been placed on suspension Thursday after a viral video recorded by a student showed her dancing and shouting in a faux feathered headdress. “These behaviors are completely unacceptable and an offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices,” the Riverside Unified School District said in a statement. [KTLA]

» Here’s Who Is Being Sued Over COVID Vaccination Mandates (So Far) Parents, county workers, police officers, firefighters, and other organizations have filed lawsuits to contest local COVID ordinances



» Homeless Encampments Banned in 54 Los Angeles Locations The city council voted 12-2 using controversial law passed this summer

» Read Exclusive Excerpt From “Covid Curveball” By L.A. Dodgers Announcer Tim Neverett The book provides an inside view of the Dodgers triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays







Amazon Will Hire 23,000 Seasonal Workers in California

Public health officials shut down San Francisco’s only In-N-Out Burger last Thursday because employees weren’t stopping customers who didn’t have proof of vaccination against COVID from going inside, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The beloved California restaurant chain, located in Fisherman’s Wharf, had posted signage informing patrons of local guidelines—which requires people to show proof of vaccination before dining indoors since August—but staffers weren’t enforcing the rule. Public health officials said that the employees needed to “actively intervene” and demand proof of vaccination for each customer that entered.

“As a company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all customers who visit us and making all customers feel welcome,” Arnie Wensinger, In-N-Out’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement to the Times. “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

