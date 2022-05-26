Daily Brief: SoCal Police Increase School Presence, Ricky Gervais Defends Netflix Special Trans Jokes

» SoCal Law Enforcement Increase Presence at Schools Following Texas Shooting The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday has taken the country by storm and prompted Southern California Law Enforcement to place more patrols outside schools. “Although this occurred many miles away… we will have an extra presence of police officers at schools in PVE this week.” the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department said. [KTLA]

» Ricky Gervais Defends Trans Jokes In Netflix Special: “My Target Wasn’t Trans Folk, But Trans Activist Ideology” — Update Ricky Gervais has been under fire for his commentary on Trans individuals during a Netflix special. The comedian responded to the backlash by stating it was not targeted at “Trans Folk” but “Trans Activist Ideology.” [Deadline]

» Condé Nast Is “No Longer a Magazine Company,” Its CEO Says The company, most notable for being the home of Vogue magazine, is said to no longer be a magazine company. CEO Roger Lynch’s comments on the subject were made in light of the physical readership being trumped by its online presence. [NiemanLab]

» ‘You Are Doing Nothing’: O’Rourke Accosts Abbott at Press Conference on Shooting In a heated press conference interaction, Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke confronted Gov. Greg Abbott and accused him of “doing nothing” regarding gun violence. The comments were made the day after a mass shooter at a Texas elementary school took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. [Politico]

» Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Breaks Vinyl Sales Record Harry Styles is once again setting the charts ablaze, but this time, in the physical media format. Within just three days of its LP release, Styles’ third solo album, “Harry’s House,” sold more than 146,000 copies. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

The Road to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ From A First Encounter in Times Square

When Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato met on their first day of film school at New York University, they had no idea how far their relationship would take them. Fast forward more than 30 years, and the two have cultivated a 5-time Emmy Award-winning franchise adored by fans worldwide: RuPaul’s Drag Race. Last weekend, the two spoke with LAMag at RuPaul’s Drag Con LA 2022 at Los Angeles Convention Center.

Bailey and Barbato have slightly different recollections of how they met Ru for the first time. Still, they can agree that they were immediately attracted to his charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

“We met him in Times Square there. And he was wearing thigh-high waders, and I think he was wearing a jockstrap and shoulder pads with like fringe,” Drag Race co-founder Randy Barbato told LAMag. “It was like he owned the street…He owned the room. He had already arrived even though he hadn’t.”

[FULL STORY]

