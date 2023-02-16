Daily Brief: Skid Row Warming Stations Delayed; Utah Gov. Tells Californians To Keep Out

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS
» Road Rage Incidents Have Steadily Increased In Los Angeles A study from Crosstown L.A. shows just how frequently road rage incidents in L.A. have occurred within the last few years. The study shows that the number of road rage incidents has increased since 2010. The number of incidents decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but rose again in 2021. In 2022, 264 road rage incidents involving a firearm were reported, a 21.1 percent increase from the previous year, the study revealed. [KTLA]
» L.A. Sheriff Luna Elevates Role Of Constitutional Policing Advisor Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna Wednesday announced his appointment of L.A.’s former top federal prosecutor as the director of his new Office of Constitutional Policing, promising she will help him eradicate deputy gangs. The new sheriff’s selection of Eileen Decker signaled his intention to once again elevate the constitutional policing advisor to a position of significance. Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva had a constitutional policing advisor but their role was unclear and Luna said the office had been shut down by the time he took office in December. [LAist]
» Why The Badly Needed Rains In California Could Fuel Catastrophic Fires Grasses and other quick-growing vegetation, spurred by the downpours that saturated the Golden State at the start of the year can quickly turn to kindling as the weather warms. “When that rain comes–and it came last month–that results in significant fuel load increases,” said Isaac Sanchez, a CalFire battalion chief. While experts say it’s still too early to predict what’s in store for the months ahead and if weather conditions will align to help infernos ignite, it’s clear the rains that hammered California this winter could be a blessing and a curse. [Guardian]
» California Democrats Propose $25 Minimum Wage For Health Workers Union-aligned Democratic state lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday that would mandate a statewide $25 minimum wage for health workers and support staffers, likely setting up a pitched battle with hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis clinics. State Sen. María Elena Durazo’s bill would require health facilities and home health agencies to give raises to many support employees, including nurse technicians, housekeepers, security guards, food workers and laundry providers. [L.A. Times]
» Raquel Welch, Fantastic Voyage Star, Has Died At Age 82 Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s in the films One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage has died, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer. Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a “brief illness,” the statement said. The actress, with more than 70 film and television credits, got her start as a spokesmodel on a variety show, Hollywood Palace, and had a small role in the Elvis Presley film Roustabout in 1964. [CNN]
Finger pointing and conflicting information abound for the program meant to protect unhoused Angelenos from rain and cold
The new organic, non-GMO restaurant, serving healthy bowls, is being tested in Santa Monica, with an opening slated for March
Twitter CEO Elon Musk fired a worker who said his posts got less engagement because fewer people cared, then he jimmied the algorithm
Renaissance man Williams succeeds the late Virgil Abloh in designing the mens’ collection for one of the world’s biggest brands
15 Minutes with George Condo
George Condo’s extraordinary exhibition People Are Strange inaugurates global contemporary gallery Hauser and Wirth’s new outpost on Santa Monica Boulevard and North La Peer Drive in West Hollywood. Opening with a new body of paintings and sculptures, Condo speaks on living in Los Angeles as a young artist and recounts stories that have shaped his illustrious career.
He also discusses his musical ties to painting and love of jazz, classical music, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix.
Condo was born in Concord, New Hampshire in 1957 and now lives and works in New York. He studied Art History and Music Theory at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell.