Daily Brief: Skid Row Warming Stations Delayed; Utah Gov. Tells Californians To Keep Out

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Road Rage Incidents Have Steadily Increased In Los Angeles A study from Crosstown L.A. shows just how frequently road rage incidents in L.A. have occurred within the last few years. The study shows that the number of road rage incidents has increased since 2010. The number of incidents decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but rose again in 2021. In 2022, 264 road rage incidents involving a firearm were reported, a 21.1 percent increase from the previous year, the study revealed. [KTLA]

» L.A. Sheriff Luna Elevates Role Of Constitutional Policing Advisor Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna Wednesday announced his appointment of L.A.’s former top federal prosecutor as the director of his new Office of Constitutional Policing, promising she will help him eradicate deputy gangs. The new sheriff’s selection of Eileen Decker signaled his intention to once again elevate the constitutional policing advisor to a position of significance. Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva had a constitutional policing advisor but their role was unclear and Luna said the office had been shut down by the time he took office in December. [LAist]

» Why The Badly Needed Rains In California Could Fuel Catastrophic Fires Grasses and other quick-growing vegetation, spurred by the downpours that saturated the Golden State at the start of the year can quickly turn to kindling as the weather warms. “When that rain comes–and it came last month–that results in significant fuel load increases,” said Isaac Sanchez, a CalFire battalion chief. While experts say it’s still too early to predict what’s in store for the months ahead and if weather conditions will align to help infernos ignite, it’s clear the rains that hammered California this winter could be a blessing and a curse. [Guardian]

» California Democrats Propose $25 Minimum Wage For Health Workers Union-aligned Democratic state lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday that would mandate a statewide $25 minimum wage for health workers and support staffers, likely setting up a pitched battle with hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis clinics. State Sen. María Elena Durazo’s bill would require health facilities and home health agencies to give raises to many support employees, including nurse technicians, housekeepers, security guards, food workers and laundry providers. [L.A. Times]

» Raquel Welch, Fantastic Voyage Star, Has Died At Age 82 Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s in the films One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage has died, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer. Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a “brief illness,” the statement said. The actress, with more than 70 film and television credits, got her start as a spokesmodel on a variety show, Hollywood Palace, and had a small role in the Elvis Presley film Roustabout in 1964. [CNN]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Exclusive: Skid Row’s Life-Saving Warming Stations Delayed for Months

Finger pointing and conflicting information abound for the program meant to protect unhoused Angelenos from rain and cold

