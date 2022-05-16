Daily Brief: Mass Shootings in Laguna Woods, Buffalo; Snapchat Founder’s College Surprise!

» 1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting Inside Church in Laguna Woods At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured during a shooting on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. [ABC7]
» 3 Concertgoers Injured Amid False Report of Gunfire at Lovers & Friends Music Festival Three people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital with minor injuries on Saturday evening after a false report of gunfire caused panic at the Lovers & Friends music festival. [Los Angeles Times]
» Snapchat Co-founder Pays Off College Debt of New Grads at L.A. Art and Design School The president of Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles announced that Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel and his wife are going to pay off the college debt for new graduates, marking the largest donation in the school’s century-old history. [Los Angeles Times]
» Shooting at Buffalo Supermarket that Killed 10 was ‘Racially Motivated’ Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, N.Y., who opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday, told authorities he was targeting the Black community. Officials said the case is investigated as a hate crime and an act of “racially motivated violent extremism.” [CNN]
» Britney Spears Announces Loss of ‘Miracle Baby’ “This is a devastating time for any parent,” she said in a joint statement with her fiancé, Sam Asghari read. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.” [Associated Press]
» Atlanta Rapper Lil Keed Dies at 24 The budding rapper, a protégé of Young Thug who was known for songs like “Nameless” and “HBS,” died on Friday in Los Angeles, according to a representative for his record label, 300 Entertainment, who did not specify a cause. [The New York Times]
TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG
» Elon Musk Halts Twitter Deal to Investigate Fake Accounts ”Still committed to acquisition,” Musk tweeted, but first he wants to make sure that the platform isn’t just a haven for mindless spambots
» Big Money Is Not Limited to the Mayor’s Race Cityside Column: Some hefty sums are being raised in the City Council, City Attorney and City Controller contests
ONE MORE THING
RuPaul’s DragCon LA: Dispatches From Day 1
RuPaul’s DragCon LA, an annual 3-day gathering of the biggest names in drag, is back after a two-year hiatus. And the queens and fans gagged. Here are some of the highlights from day one of the convention.
