Daily Brief: 21 Killed in TX Elementary School Shooting, Ramit Varma Exits L.A. Mayoral Race

» 19 Children, 2 Adults Dead in Texas School Shooting A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing at least 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old suspect, who has been identified as Salvador Ramos, is also dead, according to authorities. [The New York Times]

» Ramit Varma Exits L.A. Mayoral Race, Endorses Rick Caruso Ramit Varma, an entrepreneur who poured $4 million of his own money into the mayoral race, ended his on Monday and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso. [Los Angeles Times]

» Judge Blocks Auction of Long-Lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress One of the blue-and-white checked gingham dresses that Judy Garland wore for her role as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz was scheduled to be part of an auction of Hollywood memorabilia in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but a U.S. judge in Manhattan stopped it after a relative of its deceased owner claimed it belonged to her. [Associated Press]

» Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Compares Incident to Will Smith Oscars Slap “That’s not right what [Rock] said about [Smith’s] wife, calling her G.I. Jane,” 23-year-old Isaiah Lee said during a jailhouse interview with the New York Post. “I wanted Dave Chappelle and people to know that these are things you need to be more sensitive about and not joke about.” [New York Post]

» Man Arrested After Authorities Found Molotov Cocktails in Santa Monica Mountains A 34-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after California State Parks rangers found several Molotov cocktails near a hiking trail in the Santa Monica Mountains. [Patch]

Miss USA Org Opens L.A. Mental Health-Focused MISS Academy in Response to Cheslie Kryst’s Death

President of the Miss USA Organization, Crystle Stewart, is opening her second MISS Academy location in Los Angeles with an emphasis on mental health after the passing of former titleholder, Cheslie Kryst.

“We wanted to explore this across both locations as we are aware of the mental health crisis that’s affecting young women these days from body dysmorphia to eating disorders to the pressures applied from social media, all compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stewart told Los Angeles magazine. “We knew the importance of mental health when we first opened in Houston and so these recent events have simply emphasized the need and prompted a focused response on our end. Also, we heard from various current students how much of a need they too felt this was, and so we simply responded.”

