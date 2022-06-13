Daily Brief: Senators Reach Bipartisan Gun Control Deal, Baby Formula is on Its Way to LA

Also, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday announced it has identified two additional presumptive cases of monkeypox

» US Senators Strike Bipartisan Gun Control Agreement A bipartisan group of senators announced on Sunday that they had reached an agreement in principle on gun control legislation, which includes “needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons.” [CNN]

» LA County Health Officials Identify Two Additional Presumptive Cases Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Friday announced it has identified two additional presumptive cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases in the county to four. [CBS]

» Emergency Baby Formula Shipment is on Its Way to LA County Millions of bottles worth of baby formula is on its way to Los Angeles County as part of President Joe Biden’s “operation formula” mission. The formula is expected to arrive in a few days. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Popular TikTok Creator Cooper Noriega Found Dead in Burbank Parking Lot Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star with more than 2.5 million followers, was found dead Thursday in a parking lot in Burbank. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Everything We Know About LA County Sheriff Candidate Robert Luna LAist interviews the East L.A. native who is vying against Alex Villanueva for Los Angeles County Sheriff. [LAist]

» ‘A Fire to Scare Them’ — The Truth Behind One of L.A.’s Deadliest Blazes Prosecutors say that a violent gang and an FBI informant were behind a 1993 blaze that left 10 dead, including two pregnant women

» Bob Chapek’s Cold Firing of Peter Rice Shocked Insiders, Disney Minions Whether Rice wasn’t enough of a collaborator or too much competition for Chapek, industry players are stunned and abuzz with theories

» 50 Years of L.A. Pride in Pictures How a modest march for civil rights became the biggest party in Los Angeles

Best Small Music Venues in L.A., According to L.A. Artists (Vol. III)

Summer has arrived, and Los Angeles is one of the best cities in America to enjoy the season. Soak in the sunshine on the beach, and then howl at the moon with the stars of tomorrow, prowling and performing in the booming local music scene.

The last volume of LAMag’s Best Small Music Venues in L.A., According to L.A. Artists featured the Hotel Cafe and the Moroccan Lounge, recommended by indie music maven Ari Herstand. But he also pointed fans and musicians, alike, to the Echo and the Resident, where the author of How to Make It in the New Music Business says “the real magic happens.”

