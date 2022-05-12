Daily Brief: Senate Fails to Pass Abortion Rights Bill, Omicron Subvariant Continues to Run Rampant

Also, the American overdose epidemic continues as 107,000 died of excessive drug use last year, marking a new record

» Senate Fails to Pass Abortion Rights Bill — Again The Senate’s failure to pass an abortion rights bill on Wednesday marked yet another setback in their efforts to retain Roe v. Wade. In a 49-51 vote, the Senate rejected the Democratic legislation to advance abortion rights, with all Republicans voting against the motion. [Politico]

» Omicron Subvariant BA.2.12.1 Poised To Become Dominant In U.S. This Week; Already Driving Covid Hospitalizations In New York An array of public figures have begun to feel the effects of COVID, as infections and hospitalizations have seen a spike in recent weeks. As it stands, Omicron BA.2.12.1 has proved to be more infections than other variants under the strand. [Deadline]

» More Than 107,000 Americans Died of an Overdose Last Year, Setting New Record The American overdose epidemic continues, as a record number of Americans died of excessive drug use last year. This marked a 15 percent increase from the previous year, which held the former record. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Disney+ Powers to Nearly 138 Million Subscribers, Beating Streaming Expectations for March Quarter Disney retains its momentum in the streaming industry as other companies continue to feel the effects of policy changes. In total, Disney’s flagship streamer gained 7.9 million paid customers in the first three months of 2022, which totaled 137.7 million, up 33 percent year over year. [Variety]

» Water Use in Drought-Ravaged California Went Up Dramatically in March Despite California’s ‘megadrought, statistics have shown that Californians average 77 gallons of water per person in March, an 18.9 percent increase from the year before. [KTLA]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Review: I Feel the Need… the Need to Tell You How Incredible This Sequel Is

Tom Cruise is the GOAT. Let’s just start with that thesis statement. There has never been a movie star like Tom Cruise and there never will be another, either.

And yet, having said that, I was never a big Top Gun guy… and I was the captain of my high school volleyball team. I should’ve loved Top Gun. But I always thought the movie was a little cheesy, with its power ballads and military machismo. I mean, the “Danger Zone?” If you ask me, the real Danger Zone of 1986 was in the back of Frank Booth’s car in Blue Velvet. I say all this to establish my lack of Top Gun credentials right upfront so that you’ll really believe me when I tell you the following:

Top Gun: Maverick rules!

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.