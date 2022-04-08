Daily Brief: Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson, Bad Bunny Breaks Record

Also, USC students, faculty, and staff are demanding are calling for a formal investigation into the arrest of a beloved campus custodian

» Senate Confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court In a 53-47 vote, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to hold the seat. [The New York Times]

» What We Know About Putin’s Daughters Who Were Recently Sanctioned NPR breaks down why Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, have been sanctioned. [NPR]

» Kidd Creole, Member of Pioneering Rap Group, is Found Guilty of Manslaughter Nathaniel Glover, who performed under the name Kidd Creole as a member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a homeless New York City man. [Variety]

» USC Students, Faculty Demand Answers After Longtime Custodian is Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Theft Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Southern California are calling for a formal investigation into the arrest of a beloved campus custodian. [Fox Los Angeles]

» Bad Bunny Breaks Record with His El Último Tour del Mundo The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, who closed out his El Último Tour del Mundo at the FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday, raked in a gross of $116 million from 575,000 tickets sold, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Latinx artist. [Los Angeles Times]

Inside the Making of Justin Hartley’s New Beverage REVEL’s Avila Spritz (Exclusive)

Imagine yourself having a day off from work. You step outside on a warm, summer day and sit next to your crystal clear blue pool as the California breeze gently touches your skin. Your partner brings out a rack of lamb and you dig in with a refreshing can of the best agave spirit that’s ever touched your lips. Tastebuds watering yet? That’s how Justin Hartley describes the magic behind his new one-of-a-kind REVEL Avila Spritz.

Hartley has always had an interest in the alcohol business. From brewing his own beer to exploring Ireland for the perfect Irish Whiskey, the This is Us star has traveled far and wide to find his place in the competitive industry. It wasn’t until REVEL Spirits founder Micah McFarlane unexpectedly struck up a conversation with Hartley, thinking it was one of his close friends he hadn’t seen in awhile, that fate showed up at the actor’s doorstep, or rather a wine tasting. The moment of “mistaken identity” ended up being a good laugh and an even better excuse to discuss their mutual interests in the industry, and next thing you know, Hartley had a seat at the REVEL table.

